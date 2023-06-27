New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVB Interlayer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470918/?utm_source=GNW



PVB Interlayer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global PVB interlayer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic end use industries. The global PVB interlayer market is expected to reach an estimated $5.86 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing automotive production, introduction of stringent glass safety regulations, and growing demand for renewable sources for energy generation, globally.



PVB Interlayer Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global PVB interlayer market by type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



PVB Interlayer Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Standard PVB Interlayer

• Structural PVB Interlayer



PVB Interlayer Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Photovoltaic



PVB Interlayer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of PVB Interlayer Companies

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Kuraray

• Sekisui Chemicals

• Huakai Plastic

• Everlam

• Genau Manufacturing Company

• KB PVB

• Chang Chun Group

PVB Interlayer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that standard PVB interlayer will remain the larger type segment over the forecast period because it is used in more than 70% of various laminated glass applications owing to its enhanced safety and security performance. Standard PVB interlayer also ensures improvement in the acoustic and UV protection performance of glass.

• Within this market, photovoltaic is expected to remain the end use industry segment with the highest growth because it provides benefits over other plastic materials encapsulating in the photovoltaic modules.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing production of electric vehicles and growing number of building & construction projects in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, in the region.

Features of the PVB Interlayer Market

• Market Size Estimates: PVB interlayer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: PVB interlayer market size by various segments, such as by type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: PVB interlayer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, end use industries, and regions for the PVB interlayer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the PVB interlayer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

