Iridium Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global iridium market looks promising with opportunities in the catalyst, chemical manufacturing, electrical and electronic, and jewellery applications. The global iridium market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for satellite-based communication service, increasing adoption of IOT, and significantly increasing usage of iridium in spark plug connections owing to its high melting point and low reactivity.



Iridium Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global iridium market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Iridium Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mineral Source

• Recycling Source



Iridium Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Catalyst

• Chemical Manufacturing

• Electrical and Electronics

• Jewellery

• Others



Iridium Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Iridium Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies iridium companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the iridium companies profiled in this report include.

• Anglo American

• Russian Platinum

• Norilsk Nickel

• Umicore

• Impala

Iridium Market Insights

• Electrical and electronics is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of iridium for electrode coatings in the chlor-alkali process and catalysts, thus leading in high demand from the electronics industry.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand of satellite based communication service and increasing trend of IoT technology in the region.

