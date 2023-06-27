New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Ignition System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470916/?utm_source=GNW



Aircraft Ignition System Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global aircraft ignition system market looks promising with opportunities in the aftermartket and OEM markets. The global aircraft ignition system market is expected to reach an estimated $664.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of aircraft based deliveries, continuous technological advancement in aircraft systems, and increasing penetration of these systems in UAVs.



Aircraft Ignition System Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft ignition system market by system type, component type, engine type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Aircraft Ignition System Market by System Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Electronic Ignition System

• Magneto Ignition System



Aircraft Ignition System Market by Component Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Igniters

• Ignition Leads

• Exciters

• Spark Plugs

• Others



Aircraft Ignition System Market by Engine Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Turboprop Engine

• Turbofan Engine

• Turbojet (APU) Engine

• Piston Engine



Aircraft Ignition System Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



Aircraft Ignition System Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Aircraft Ignition System Companies

• SureFly Partners

• Woodward

• Meggitt

• Unison

• Transdigm Group

• Kelly Aerospace

Aircraft Ignition System Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that electronic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of electronic ignition systems owing to their improved reliability and longevity compared to traditional ignition systems used in aircraft.

• Aftermartket is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing requirement for installed component maintenance and replacement of parts in a timely manner.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing aircraft production and increasing demand for aviation engines and engine components, such as ignition systems, cylinders, vacuum pumps, carburettors, and alternators in the region.

Features of the Aircraft Ignition System Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aircraft ignition system market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Aircraft ignition system market size by various segments, such as by system type, component type, engine type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Aircraft ignition system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by system type, component type, engine type, end use industry, and regions for the aircraft ignition system market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aircraft ignition system market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the aircraft ignition system market size?

Answer: The global aircraft ignition system market is expected to reach an estimated $664.5 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for aircraft ignition system market?

Answer: The global aircraft ignition system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the aircraft ignition system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of aircraft based deliveries, continuous technological advancement in aircraft systems, and increasing penetration of these systems in UAVs.

Q4. What are the major segments for aircraft ignition system market?

Answer: The future of the aircraft ignition system market looks promising with opportunities in the aftermartket and OEM markets.

Q5. Who are the key aircraft ignition system companies?



Q6. Which aircraft ignition system segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that electronic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of electronic ignition systems owing to their improved reliability and longevity compared to traditional ignition systems used in aircraft.

Q7. In aircraft ignition system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing aircraft production and increasing demand for aviation engines and engine components, such as ignition systems, cylinders, vacuum pumps, carburettors, and alternators in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aircraft ignition system market by system type (electronic ignition system and magneto ignition system), component type (igniters, ignition leads, exciters, spark plugs, and others), engine type (turboprop engine, turbofan engine, turbojet (APU) engine, and piston engine), end use industry (aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



