Gentex Foundation Awards First Recipients of College Scholarship to Support Women in Stem

ZEELAND, Mich., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gentex Foundation has selected the first recipients of the Amanda Clark Scholarship, a new program announced in October of last year, to support female high school seniors pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).



The scholarship committee selected two winners this year: Madelyn Rynsburger and Paige Lampen. Both students will receive a $5,000 college scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year. The scholarship is renewable for up to three years for a total of $20,000 in college tuition support.

Madelyn Rynsburger is a senior at Zeeland West High School who plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Grand Valley State University. She is a member of the Zeeland High School First Robotic Team and the school’s National Honor Society.

“I hope to be an inspiration for the next generation of female scientists, mathematicians, and engineers,” Rynsburger said in her essay submission for the scholarship. “Math team coaches and robotics mentors have been important role models for me. I want to be that for someone else.”

Paige Lampen is a senior at Holland Christian High School. She will attend Purdue University to major in chemical engineering. Paige is active in the school’s Science Olympiad program and theater club.

“From a young age, I’ve always strived to prove to others that I can do anything I set my mind to,” Paige shared in her essay submission. “The STEM field is getting increasingly more inclusive, and I am proud to continue growing the percentage of women in STEM.”

The Amanda Clark Scholarship was created in memory of a Gentex employee who earned a manufacturing engineering degree from Kettering University and worked at Gentex for 8 years, using her technical skills in a variety of roles.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have both expressed a desire to break down gender stereotypes regarding women in STEM and follow their passion for engineering into their secondary education,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “We are proud to provide financial support through this scholarship to encourage them to stay committed to their career aspirations.”

The Amanda Clark Scholarship Program will begin accepting new applicants for the 2023-2024 school year on November 1, 2023. Scholarship rules and requirements are available here.

The Gentex Foundation provides grants to support a wide variety of causes, including economic development, business innovation, children’s services, education, public health, mental health, housing assistance, elder care, job training, family assistance, diversity initiatives, and physical and substance abuse programs. The grants support long-term and short-term needs in the community. For more information, visit gentexfoundation.org.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

Gentex Investor Contact Gentex Media Contact Josh O'Berski Craig Piersma (616)772-1590 x5814 (616) 772-1590 x4316 josh.oberski@gentex.com craig.piersma@gentex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79f514d4-e422-4ca5-80ca-a71a013f0d51