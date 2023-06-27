Sertifi Releases Next-Generation Platform to Reimagine Agreement Processes for Hospitality

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, today announced the release of its next-generation platform. Users now have access to a reimagined experience designed to further increase efficiency and convenience across e-signature, payment, and credit card authorization processes.

The Sertifi team will be available during HITEC exhibitor hours in booth #2101 to demo and discuss the new experience, along with the latest platform features and integrations. Booth visitors can also explore the platform via hands-on exercises.

“Delivering an outstanding experience is a top priority for our users,” said Nick Stojka, co-CEO of Sertifi. “We’re excited to reduce friction and create more value not just for our clients but the customers they work tirelessly for – and it’s just the start of the user-driven innovation to come.”

The next-generation platform creates efficiencies across the entire agreements experience:

Less Time on Process: Get more done faster with a modernized experience, fewer clicks, less menu hopping, improved search functionality, and actionable insights from a new dashboard and detailed reporting. e-Forms, a new document format, let you customize your forms for any situation and present a more modern, mobile-friendly signing experience to your customers.

Less Time Chasing Down Agreements and Payments: Simplify your customer’s experience with clearer portal navigation and task assignments, automatic reminders, form auto-fill functionality, document markup tools, document upload capability, and in-portal messaging.

Less Time Onboarding New Team Members: An intuitive UI makes it easier to get new employees up and running quickly. Clearer steps and task status insights, paired with new and improved on-demand learning, help new users see value faster.

Enjoying a better agreements experience isn’t new for Sertifi users, as evident by Sertifi’s high rankings and 10/10 reviews on Hotel Tech Report. As user requirements and behavior evolve, so must the platform. The reimagined experience is just one step to taking productivity to the next level.

To learn more about Sertifi’s next-generation agreements platform, click here.





About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.