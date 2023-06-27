Gorilla Technology Group Wins Multi-Million Dollar 5G Telecom and Network Investigation Project with Taiwanese Law Enforcement Agency

--Multiyear Contract is Significant Milestone in Taiwanese Safe City Market--

LONDON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that it has been awarded a multiyear, multi-million 5G Telecom and Network security project with a major law enforcement agency in Taiwan to enhance criminal investigations for a safe city.

“Through our enduring partnership with this agency, we have successfully developed criminal investigation systems for 2G, 3G, 4G and fixed networks. We are proud to forge ahead with their 5G infrastructure and further our contribution to smart city development in Taiwan,” said Felix Song, Gorilla’s Vice President of Customer Success. “This project also reaffirms our strong commitment to continue expanding operations in Taiwan while increasing our investment in R&D to strengthen public safety and fuel innovation to improve criminal investigations for enhanced outcomes within the region.”

Gorilla Technology’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan, also added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with this major law enforcement agency in Taiwan to pioneer the development of an innovative 5G Telecom and Network Lawful Investigation solution. This remarkable milestone not only solidifies Gorilla Technology's position in Taiwan but also ignites our unwavering determination to venture deeper into the wider Asian market for safe and smart cities. Together, we are forging a new era of cutting-edge AI solutions, empowering us to safeguard communities and propel innovation to unprecedented heights.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

