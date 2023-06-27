Global Delivery Robots Market Size To Grow USD 4829.47 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 26.5%

New York, United States , June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Delivery Robots Market Size is To Grow from USD 460.25 Million in 2022 to USD 4,829.47 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Delivery robots are autonomous machines designed for transporting goods without human intervention. They offer a convenient solution for last-mile delivery, especially in urban areas. Equipped with sensors, cameras, and navigation systems, these robots can navigate sidewalks, streets, and public spaces. They come in various forms, including wheeled robots, drones, and humanoid robots, capable of carrying packages of different sizes. Delivery robots operate 24/7, reducing delivery times and improving efficiency. While still being tested and regulated in many regions, they have the potential to revolutionize the logistics industry, transforming the way goods are transported and making deliveries faster and more accessible.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for delivery robots market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the delivery robots market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the delivery robots market.

Global Delivery Robots Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hardware and Software), By Number of Wheels (2-wheel robots, 3-wheel robots, 4-wheel robots, and 6-wheel robots), By End-Use (Food & beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Postal service, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The 4-wheel robots segment is expected To Grow at a CAGR of around 28.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the number of wheels, the global delivery robots market is segmented into 2-wheel robots, 3-wheel robots, 4-wheel robots, and 6-wheel robots. The 4-wheel robots segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the delivery robots market. This projection can be attributed to several factors. The 4-wheel robots offer enhanced stability and payload capacity compared to their 2-wheel counterparts, making them suitable for carrying larger and heavier packages. This makes them well-suited for applications such as grocery and retail deliveries. The advancements in battery technology have extended the operational range and runtime of 4-wheel robots, enabling them to cover longer distances and complete more deliveries in a single charge.

The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global delivery robots market is segmented into food & beverage, retail, healthcare, postal service, and others. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the delivery robots market. Several factors contribute to this projection. The rise of food delivery services, online ordering platforms, and ghost kitchens has increased the demand for efficient and reliable delivery solutions in the food and beverage industry. Delivery robots offer a convenient and cost-effective way to transport food orders, ensuring timely deliveries and enhancing customer satisfaction. The ongoing trend of contactless deliveries, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has further boosted the adoption of delivery robots in the food and beverage sector.

Asia-Pacific is predicted To Grow at a higher CAGR of 30.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised for highest growth in the forecast period in various industries, including the delivery robots market. Several factors contribute to this projection. The region has a large population and a rapidly growing middle class, driving the demand for efficient and convenient delivery solutions. The countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are known for their technological advancements and investments in robotics and automation, providing a favorable environment for the adoption of delivery robots. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector and the increasing need for contactless deliveries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic further fuel the growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region. Government support and initiatives aimed at promoting automation and smart city development also contribute to the region's potential in the delivery robots market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global delivery robots market include JD.com, Relay Robotics, Kiwibot, Nuro Inc., ST Engineering, Alibaba Group, Starship Technologies, Boston Dynamics, Eliport, Ottonomy, and Panasonic Holding Corporation and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global delivery robots market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Delivery Robots Market, By Solution

Hardware

Software

Delivery Robots Market, By Number of Wheels

2-wheel robots

3-wheel robots

4-wheel robots

6-wheel robots

Delivery Robots Market, By End-Use

Food & beverage

Retail

Healthcare

Postal service

Others

Delivery Robots Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



