Kaléo Expands Executive Team to Support Growth

Richmond, VA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo, a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative healthcare solutions to protect and empower patients, today announced appointments at the C-suite and executive level to continue positioning Kaléo for growth in 2023 and beyond.

George Parise has been named chief financial officer, responsible for overseeing financial operations at Kaléo. Mr. Parise has more has than 40 years of experience leading the financial functions of small to mid-sized companies, working strategically with each company’s CEO and investors to enhance the long-term value of the business. Prior to joining Kaléo, he served as chief financial officer at Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. He previously held financial leadership positions at various pharmaceutical and telecommunications companies.

Steve Gaeth has been named vice president and controller, responsible for the day-to-day financial operations at Kaléo. He previously served as senior director and controller at Kaléo. With more than 30 years of experience in finance, Mr. Gaeth also held financial leadership positions at James River Coal and Ernst & Young/Arthur Andersen LLP.

"We warmly welcome George to our team and extend our recognition to Steve for his valuable contributions to the company," stated Kaléo President and CEO Ronald Gunn. "Their seasoned leadership and financial acumen will be instrumental in accelerating our commitment to expanding our product portfolio."

###

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative healthcare solutions that can help protect and empower patients to live fuller, bolder lives. With our patient-centric approach and unwavering commitment to quality and advanced manufacturing techniques, we have set the industry standard for drug-device combination product development. Our auto-injection technologies are protected by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 200 issued patents and meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance standard for 99.999% device reliability. Kaléo is a privately held company headquartered in Richmond, VA. Visit www.kaleo.com to learn more.

CC-US--0136

Attachments