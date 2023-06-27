Perspective Therapeutics’ Cesium-131 Featured at the American Brachytherapy Society’s Annual Conference

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON & CORALVILLE, IOWA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents and an innovator in seed brachytherapy treatment options for multiple cancers, today announced that long term data regarding Cesium-131 brachytherapy in the treatment of prostate cancer was presented at the recent American Brachytherapy Society’s (ABS) annual conference held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada from June 21-24, 2023.



The presentation entitled Prostate Brachytherapy with Cs-131: Long Term Results Compared to Published SBRT Data, by authors Mohammed A. Mohammed, MD, Ronald M. Benoit, Sushil Beriwal, MD, and Ryan P. Smith, MD was presented by Ryan P. Smith, MD, Department of Radiation Oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh PA. The authors reported that Cesium-131 prostate brachytherapy provided disease-free survival rates of 97.8% and 96%, at 5 and 10 years respectively.

“We’re excited that a presentation of long-term clinical data on Cesium-131 brachytherapy for prostate cancer was included at this year’s ABS meeting,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective’s Chief Executive Officer. He added, “The data shows Cesium-131 brachytherapy offers prostate cancer patients the prospect of disease-free survival of 96% ten years after treatment. This coupled with a favorable side effect profile affirms the value of Cesium-131 brachytherapy as a leading option for prostate cancer treatment.”

Commenting on the meeting, Perspective’s EVP of Brachytherapy, Andrew Bright, said, “We were thrilled to be a part of this year’s meeting and to be able to re-emphasize our belief in the clinical value of brachytherapy, and the American Brachytherapy Society’s objectives.” He also remarked “It was an excellent meeting, based on the theme of Delivering the Right Care for Everyone: Advancing Brachytherapy Access for All. Peter Rossi MD, the out-going President of ABS, as well as the entire organization committee should be commended for a very successful meeting.”

Perspective Therapeutics is the world’s only producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy which is powering expanding internal radiation treatment options throughout the body for prostate cancer as well as difficult to treat lung, brain, gynecological, head and neck, pelvic, and colorectal cancers.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .

