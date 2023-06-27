Ceiling Tiles Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 10% to Reach US$ 22.51 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Ceiling Tiles Market is expected to reach US$ 22.51 billion by 2033, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 10% over the decade.



Ceiling tiles are construction materials utilized to install or cover ceilings in residential and commercial settings. They are specifically designed to enhance aesthetics and acoustics and provide insulation properties. Increasing construction of office buildings and healthcare facilities is likely to significantly boost the market for ceiling tiles.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=640

The market is expected to expand as a result of factors such as rising disposable income in emerging countries, increasing demand for thermal and acoustic insulation, and changing consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing interior design in homes and workplaces.

Adoption of innovative and sustainable techniques that incorporate eco-friendly materials in the building of walls, floors, and ceilings is anticipated to drive market growth. Customers are increasingly seeking ceiling tiles that prioritize aesthetics and creative flexibility, while also offering functional benefits that enhance overall interior design. Customizable tiles with a wide range of colors, textures, and patterns are gaining popularity as they align with fashion trends and allow for personalized design choices.

Typically, a variety of materials, including metals, mineral fiber, fiberglass, gypsum, wood, and plastic, are used in the production of ceiling tiles. However, some of these materials have detrimental effects on the environment, which prevent the ceiling tile sector from growing. For instance, formaldehyde binders are frequently used in the manufacturing of fiberglass. The discharge of microfibers containing these formaldehyde binders during the removal of fiberglass ceiling tile installations can be hazardous to human health. To lessen these negative effects, it is necessary to explore alternative materials and manufacturing techniques.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ceiling tiles market is valued at US$ 8.68 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for ceiling tiles is projected to increase at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 22.51 billion by the end of 2033.

The United States market is set to advance at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2033.

“With growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, there is increasing demand for environment-friendly ceiling tiles made from recycled or renewable materials,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=640

Competitive Landscape

The ceiling tile industry is highly competitive, with a number of major competitors striving for market dominance by providing a diverse selection of goods. These businesses contend with one another in a number of areas, including product innovation, design choices, quality, sustainability, pricing, and customer service.

They frequently invest in R&D to offer new designs, improve performance, and satisfy shifting customer demands in order to stay ahead. Companies frequently use strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

In December 2020, Armstrong World Industries completed the acquisition of the issued and outstanding equity of Arktura, along with several subsidiaries and business operations in the United States and Argentina. Arktura, based in Los Angeles, California, specializes in the design and manufacturing of metal and felt ceilings, walls, partitions, and facades.

In August 2020, Armstrong World Industries acquired TURF Design, including all of its outstanding equity and various subsidiaries. TURF Design, with its production plant in Elgin, Illinois, and a design center in Chicago, Illinois, specializes in the design and creation of acoustic felt-based products for walls and ceilings.

Key Companies Profiled

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

USG Corporation

Knauf

Techno Ceiling Products

KET Ceilings

Hunter Douglas

HIL Limited

SAS International

Rockwool International A/S

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the ceiling tiles market is characterized by the presence of several key players that compete based on factors such as product offerings, quality, pricing, distribution network, and innovation. Several other regional and local manufacturers contribute to the competitive landscape.

The Saint-Gyproc Gobain division introduced the lightweight Gyprex L ceiling tile in July 2021 in the ceiling category. The new Gyprex L tiles are easy to handle and install. They are produced locally in 6.4 mm thickness and are primarily intended for commercial establishments including offices, schools, hospitals, and retail buildings.



Key Segments of Ceiling Tiles Industry Research

By Material: Aluminum Fiberglass Fiber/Gypsum PVC Steel Wood Other Materials (Polystyrene, Urethane, MDF, Copper)

By Form: Laminated Fissured Patterned Plain Textured Coffered Other Forms (Open Cells, Fine Ceiling Tiles)

By Application: Residential Hospitality Commercial Institutional Industrial

By Installation: Drop/Suspended Surface-mounted

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/640

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ceiling tiles market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (aluminum, fiberglass, mineral fiber/gypsum, PVC, steel, wood, other materials [polystyrene, urethane, MDF, copper]), form (laminated, fissured, patterned, plain, textured, coffered, other forms (open cells, fine ceiling tiles]), application (residential, hospitality, commercial, institutional, industrial), and installation (drop/suspended, surface-mounted), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market: The global acoustic ceiling tiles market is estimated at USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global acoustic ceiling tiles market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 4.9 Billion by the end of 2032.

Fiberboard Ceiling Market: The fiberboard ceiling market is likely to record a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period. The industry has high growth potential due to customers looking for viable options that are low maintenance and allows quick installation. The manufacturers of the fiberboard ceiling industry are likely to find the most opportunities in the North American region.

Travertine Tiles Market: Travertine tiles market is set to witness a high single-digit y-o-y growth in 2021 over 2020, according to the latest analysis by Fact.MR. Travertine tile sales in the US will be heavily influenced by improving construction activity. In Western European countries, such as UK, France, and Germany, improving consumer confidence can create momentum.

Acoustical Fiber Board Market: The global acoustical fiber board market exhibits a decently fragmented and highly competitive vendor landscape, owing to the presence of numerous players. With the number of companies projected to increase in this market, the vendor landscape could showcase an intensified competition to exist.

Textile Mill Electric Drives Market: Growing demand for special types of drives to enhance productivity and performance in the above mentioned processes of the textile mills will augment growth in the textile mill electric drives market.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar

Email : shubham@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube