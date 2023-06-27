Stratom's Autonomous Pallet Loader vehicle named UGV Solution of the Year at SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

BOULDER, Colo., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom, a leading developer of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems, today announced its Autonomous Pallet Loader vehicle was awarded the Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) Solution of the Year at the second annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

“Receiving this honor demonstrates our commitment to pioneering advancements in autonomous technologies and logistics," stated Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. "With its unprecedented lift ratio, autonomous navigation and versatile operation capabilities, the APL is a revolutionary solution engineered for rugged environments to enhance supply chain efficiency, increase safety and minimize operational costs.”

Designed to work efficiently in confined spaces and rugged terrains, Stratom’s APL moves heavy cargo autonomously, offering exceptional lift ratios and load maneuverability. The system can operate via remote control or preprogrammed routines, making it ideal for outdoor distribution centers, air cargo and emergency responses. The flexible, compact heavy-lift forklift’s capabilities increase operational safety and reduce costs by streamlining cargo loading, unloading and transporting while boosting speed, adaptability and efficiency.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards acknowledges companies like Stratom for their exceptional contributions to the supply chain industry. This year's competition received over 1,400 global nominations, showcasing the leading-edge technologies, products, services and companies transforming the supply chain and logistics landscape.

Stratom's efforts to advance autonomous technologies and solutions were recently acknowledged, with its RAPID™ autonomous refueling system earning an AUVSI XCELLENCE in Technology Award and an RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award.

To learn more about Stratom and its innovative autonomous systems, please visit www.stratom.com.

About Stratom

Stratom is a global leader in the development of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems that solve the most pressing real-world logistics and operational challenges for commercial and defense applications. Specializing in autonomous cargo movement, robotic refueling, robotic hazardous liquid transfer and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the company’s military-proven tools, methods, technologies and strategic services solve the most difficult logistics and operational challenges. Whether in safe, controlled settings or dynamic and challenging terrain, Stratom provides unique solutions to meet each customer’s specific needs. With its extensive expertise in R&D, engineering and system integration of autonomous technologies and solutions, Stratom, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is the go-to expert for global corporations, local businesses and government institutions. To learn more, visit www.stratom.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain and logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including inventory management, supply chain visibility, transportation management, material handling, IoT and robotics, and more. For more information, visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

