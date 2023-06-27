Former NFL All-Pro DeSean Jackson Signs Endorsement Deal with Pineapple Inc. Subsidiary Pineapple Wellness

Jackson to endorse CBD line of products featured in-store and at PineappleWellness.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PINEAPPLE, INC. (OTC Pink: PNPL) (the “Company” or “Pineapple”), a company in the legal cannabis industry that focuses on non-plant touching activities, such as leases to licensed cannabis operators, online and in-store hemp-derived CBD transactions, and cannabis business licensing and consulting services, announced signing DeSean Jackson as a feature spokesperson and stakeholder for the Company’s Pineapple Wellness brand of CBD products featured in-store and also at PineappleWellness.com.

“I used the Pineapple Wellness CBD topicals in my last few seasons in the NFL. The products worked well for me and helped shorten my recovery time between injuries and also soreness between games,” said DeSean Jackson.

The Company confirmed that as a spokesperson for Pineapple Wellness, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pineapple, Inc., DeSean Jackson will be appearing and participating in promotional activities on behalf of the hemp CBD wellness brand.

“We are extremely pleased with this development and welcome DeSean into our Pineapple family of companies,” said Shawn Credle, CEO and President of Pineapple, Inc. “Desean was one of the most elusive receivers to have ever played in the NFL. An obvious gifted talent, but he's also been known for how he takes care of his body with regards to sports recovery & longevity. Our products have helped him recover in time to step back out onto the field, week after week, as well training in the off-season. It makes this collaboration more impactful and real as he is already a user and believes in our Pineapple Wellness products. I'm excited to work more with Desean as we plan to take Pineapple Wellness throughout the country, and abroad, where Hemp-CBD-Only products are legally allowed.”

About Pineapple, Inc.

Pineapple, Inc. (the “Company” or “Pineapple”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Wellness, inc., provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online (Pineapplewellness.com) and in-store transactions at Pineapple’s flagship CBD retail location near Beverly Hills,, CA. Through another subsidiary, Pineapple Express Consulting Inc., it also offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services. The Company’s executive team blends enterprise-level corporate expertise with decades of combined experience operating in the tightly-regulated cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2023, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple, Inc.

Office: 877-310-PNPL