Glass Fiber Fabric Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the glass fiber fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, construction, electrical & electronic, marine, transportation, and wind energy applications. The global glass fiber fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of these materials in the manufacture of long, light, and effective rotor blades and escalating demand for high-temperature-resistant textiles across a variety of end use industries, such as the electronics and construction sectors.



Glass Fiber Fabric Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global glass fiber fabric market by product, fabric type, application, and region, as follows:



Glass Fiber Fabric Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• E-Glass

• S-Glass

• Others



Glass Fiber Fabric Market by Fabric Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Woven

• Nonwoven



Glass Fiber Fabric Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Marine

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Others



Glass Fiber Fabric Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Glass Fiber Fabric Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that woven will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it ensures better performance over nonwoven materials.

• Construction is expected to remain the largest segment due to considerable usage of these materials for structural reinforcement in the building and architectural projects owing to its abilities to endure longitudinal and transverse stress and it also ensure enhanced chemical resistance and corrosion resistance.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing production of construction, aerospace & military, and wind energy products and enormous fiberglass consumption in China.

Features of the Glass Fiber Fabric Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber fabric market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass fiber fabric market size by various segments, such as by product, fabric type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass fiber fabric market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, fabric type, application, and regions for the glass fiber fabric market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber fabric market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass fiber fabric market size?

Answer: The global glass fiber fabric market is expected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass fiber fabric market?

Answer: The global glass fiber fabric market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass fiber fabric market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of these materials in the manufacture of long, light, and effective rotor blades and escalating demand for high-temperature-resistant textiles across a variety of end use industries, such as the electronics and construction sectors.

Q4. What are the major segments for glass fiber fabric market?

Answer: The future of the glass fiber fabric market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, construction, electrical & electronic, marine, transportation, and wind energy applications.

Q5. Who are the key glass fiber fabric companies?



Answer: Some of the key glass fiber fabric companies are as follows:

• Owens Corning

• Jushi Group

• Gurit

• Hexcel

• BGF Industries

Q6. Which glass fiber fabric segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that woven will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it ensures better performance over nonwoven materials.

Q7. In glass fiber fabric market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing production of construction, aerospace & military, and wind energy products and enormous fiberglass consumption in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the glass fiber fabric market by product (e-glass, s-glass, and others), fabric type (woven and nonwoven), application (aerospace & defense, construction, electrical & electronics, marine, transportation, wind energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



