OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces the Launch and First Case Using the GIRO™ Growth Modulation System

WARSAW, Ind., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the limited launch and the completion of the first clinical case using the new GIRO Growth Modulation System.



The GIRO tether device is indicated for pediatric patients to aid in the correction of angular deformities of long bones and limb length discrepancy. Two configurations of the system are available, the GIRO Screw configuration for deformities in the femur and tibia, humerus, radius and ulna or ankle and the GIRO Post configuration for limb length discrepancy of the femur and tibia. The GIRO Growth Modulation system represents the first new Pega Medical system to receive FDA clearance and be launched under OrthoPediatrics and the company’s 50th system for pediatric orthopedic care.

The first case was completed last week to treat a patient’s bilateral femoral anteversion without additional osteotomy, making this a less invasive procedure with shorter recovery time and less risk of complications. The low profile implants make GIRO a versatile tethering system and an attractive option for treating patients’ angular deformities and limb length discrepancies moving forward.

Joe Hauser, President of Trauma and Deformity Correction at OrthoPediatrics, added, “The first clinical case with the GIRO Growth Modulation system represents a milestone for our business as we continue to leverage the technology and expertise of our colleagues at OrthoPediatrics Canada. This system provides our pediatric orthopedic surgeon partners with a new option to treat their patients, we are excited to see this technology improve the care of kids.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 50 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

