Residential Patio Door Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global residential patio door market looks promising with opportunities in the new construction and remodeling/replacement markets. The global residential patio door market is expected to reach an estimated $12.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income along with rapid urbanization, and growing construction of new housing units across emerging economies like India and China.



Residential Patio Door Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global residential patio door market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Residential Patio Door Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wood

• Aluminum

• Vinyl

• Steel

• Fiberglass

• Others



Residential Patio Door Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• New Construction

• Remodeling/Replacement



Residential Patio Door Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Residential Patio Door Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, residential patio door companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the residential patio door companies in the global market profiled in this report include:

• Artisan Hardware

• Chaparral Doors

• Colonial Elegance

• Concept SGA

• Rustica Hardware

• Simpson Door Company

• Contractors Wadrobe

• Jeld-Wen

• Bayer Built WoodWorks

• Masonite International Corporation

Residential Patio Door Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that wood will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is affordable as compared to other types in the market.

• Within this market, new construction is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage of residential patio doors in new houses as it ensures enhanced curb appeal and value to homeowners while providing increased security.

• APAC will remain the highest growing region during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing investment in construction activities in countries like China and India.

Features of the Residential Patio Door Market

• Market Size Estimates: Residential patio door market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Residential patio door market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Residential patio door market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the residential patio door market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the residential patio door market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the residential patio door market by type (wood, aluminum, vinyl, steel, fiberglass, and others), application (new construction and remodeling/replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



