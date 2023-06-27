New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motor Driver IC Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470912/?utm_source=GNW



Motor Driver IC Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the motor driver IC market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, electric tool, office supply, IT & communication equipment, industry & automotive industries. The global motor driver IC market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing use of these ICs in the autonomous robot and self-driving cars, increasing need for high-voltage operating devices, and wide adoption of automated technologies in manufacturing industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Motor Driver IC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global motor driver IC market by product type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Motor Driver IC Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Brushless Motor Driver IC

• Brush Motor Driver IC

• Stepper Motor Driver IC



Motor Driver IC Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Electric Tools

• Office Supplies

• IT & Communication Equipment

• Industry and Automotive



Motor Driver IC Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Motor Driver IC Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies motor driver IC companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the motor driver IC companies profiled in this report include;



• ABB

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Infineon Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• Microchip Technology

Motor Driver IC Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that brushless motor driver IC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant need for quiet motor operation and energy-saving devices.

• Within this market, consumer electronic is expected to remain the largest segment due to the constant improvement in the cost of production, AI applications, chip performance, and device architectures in the electronics industry and significantly growing demand for smartphones and laptops across the globe.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of major electronic manufacturers and widespread adoption of consumer electronics in the region.

Features of the Motor Driver IC Market

• Market Size Estimates: Motor driver IC market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Motor driver IC market size by various segments, such as by product type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Motor driver IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, end use industry, and regions for the motor driver IC market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the motor driver IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470912/?utm_source=GNW



