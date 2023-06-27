New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Management IC Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470910/?utm_source=GNW



Battery Management IC Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the battery management IC market looks promising with opportunities in the building control, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and retail, automotive, and wearable device applications. The global battery management IC market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of electric vehicles, growing need for energy-efficient systems, and rising concern towards safety and security issues related to battery across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Battery Management IC Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global battery management IC market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Battery Management IC Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Battery Charger IC

• Fuel Gauge IC

• Authentication IC



Battery Management IC Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Building Control

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial and Retail

• Automotive

• Wearable Devices



Battery Management IC Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Battery Management IC Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies battery management IC companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the battery management IC companies profiled in this report include.



• Analog Devices

• Semiconductor Components Industries (SCI)

• Semtech

• Microchip Technology

• NXP Semiconductors

Battery Management IC Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that battery charger IC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these ICs to provide proper charge voltage and current for a specific battery cell in various appliances.

• Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising use of lithium-ion batteries in electric cars (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and widespread adoption of battery management ICs by automakers, which helps in keeping track of the voltage, current, and temperature of every battery cell packed into a module and prevent energy waste.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of massive automotive marketplace in the region and presence of advanced technology for supporting the manufacturing of numerous electrical and automotive components in Japan.

Features of the Battery Management IC Market

• Market Size Estimates: Battery management IC market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Battery management IC market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Battery management IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the battery management IC market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the battery management IC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the battery management IC market by product type (battery charger IC, fuel gauge IC, and authentication IC), application (building control, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and retail, automotive, and wearable devices), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to battery management IC market or related to battery management IC companies, battery management IC market size, battery management IC market share, battery management IC analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

