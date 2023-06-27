3DX Industries Recaps Annual Shareholder Event & Announces New Investor Relations Partnership

SEATTLE, WA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a global manufacturing company specializing in 3D Metal printing is delighted to share insights from its recent annual shareholder event held on June 9th and its newly added IR partnership.

The annual shareholder event provided an exclusive opportunity for shareholders to engage directly with the company's management team and gain valuable insights into its strategic initiatives, financial performance, and future plans. As part of the event, shareholders were granted an exclusive tour of 3DX Industries' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies and processes that drive the company's innovation and success.

During the event, Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries, delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the company's recent accomplishments and milestones. He emphasized the successful implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as metal 3D printing and CNC precision machining, and the expansion of the company's product portfolio to cater to diverse industries including aerospace, automotive, medical, and more. The event served as a platform for shareholders to witness firsthand the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

The Company is also pleased to announce its newly added Investor Relations partnership with Barwicki Investor Relations. Barwicki Investor Relations was founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006 for the purpose of representing publicly traded companies to the investment community. Andrew Barwicki has a deep knowledge of investor relations, public relations, initial public offerings, secondary offerings, reverse mergers, crisis communications and S.E.C. & FINRA rules, laws and policies and procedures as related to public companies and soon to be public companies.

Roger Janssen, President & CEO, stated: “Andrew brings a wealth of experience and expertise in providing comprehensive investor relations services to numerous successful companies. The decision to engage Barwicki reflects 3DX Industries' commitment to establishing a highly professional and proactive approach to investor relations.”

Through this collaboration, 3DX Industries aims to leverage Barwicki's profound understanding of financial markets and proven track record in building enduring relationships with investors. By leveraging Barwicki's guidance and extensive network, 3DX Industries intends to enhance its visibility, attract new investors who align with the company's vision, and further solidify its position as a leader in the advanced manufacturing industry.

To learn more about Barwicki Investor Relations go to: http://barwicki.com/home.html

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

