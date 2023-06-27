Click, Shop, Savor: Cold Brew Coffee Market Set to Soar Past USD 3105.5 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Cold Brew Coffee market , increased product diversification, premiumization and specialty offerings, expansion of cold brew on tap in cafes, growth of nitro cold brew, rising popularity of flavored cold brews, emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, innovations in cold brew packaging formats, adoption of cold brew in cocktails and mixology, expansion of cold brew availability in retail channels, integration of cold brew in foodservice establishments, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Cold brew coffee is a type of coffee that is brewed by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold or room temperature water for an extended period, typically 12-24 hours. This results in a coffee that is less acidic and bitter than traditional hot brewed coffee, and has a smoother, more mellow flavor. Cold brew coffee can be enjoyed independently or with milk, cream, or sugar.

Prominent Players in Cold Brew Coffee Market

Califia Farms

Gradys Cold Brew

HighBrewCoffee

Kohana Coffee

La Colombe Torrefaction

Lucky Jack Coffee

RISEANDSHINE CORP

Rombouts Coffee GB Ltd

Sleepy Owl Coffee Pvt. Ltd

Starbucks Co

Station Cold Brew

The Coca Cola Co

The Kind Coffee Co

Black Fox Coffee

Brew Dr.

Caffe Vita

Death Wish Coffee

Dunkin'

Thrive Market

Ready to Drink to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Ready to drink dominated the global online market due to their convenience and accessibility. It eliminates the need for brewing or preparation, making it an attractive choice for on-the-go consumption. RTD cold brew products are often available in various flavors and formulations, catering to different taste preferences. The convenience factor, combined with the growing demand for portable and ready-to-consume beverages, can contribute to the dominance of the RTD segment in the market.

Online is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the online market is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for convenience. In addition, e-commerce boom has expanded the availability and accessibility of cold brew coffee. Online platforms provide a wide range of product options and the convenience of doorstep delivery, which can drive sales among consumers who prefer online shopping.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Coffee Culture

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge coffee culture. The region has a well-established coffee culture, with a high consumption rate of coffee among its population. This existing coffee culture created a favorable environment for the introduction and acceptance of cold brew coffee as a refreshing and alternative coffee option.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Cold Brew Coffee market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Cold Brew Coffee.

Key Developments in Cold Brew Coffee Market

In February 2023, Peet's Coffee acquired Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Stumptown is a well-known independent coffee roaster, and the acquisition gave Peet's a major boost in its cold brew coffee business.

In March 2023, The Coca-Cola Company acquired Costa Coffee. Costa is a leading coffeehouse chain in Europe, and the acquisition gave Coca-Cola a major presence in the cold brew coffee market.

