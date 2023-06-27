OKX and McLaren Formula 1 Host British Grand Prix Fanzone in Manchester

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, is pleased to announce it will be hosting its first ever fanzone and watch party for the British Grand Prix, the ‘OKX McLaren Grand Prix Club’.



The ‘OKX McLaren Grand Prix Club’ will be hosted at Freight Island in Manchester across the full race weekend, from July 7 to July 9 with an array of fun activities for fans to enjoy together. From driving a race simulator to winning prizes including signed merchandise and tours of the McLaren Technology Centre, OKX and McLaren aim to supercharge the fan experience by uniquely bringing the Papaya community together for this iconic race.

OKX is delighted to invite all motorsports and McLaren fans to enjoy the British Grand Prix and support Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with their family or friends and the broader Formula 1 fan community.

To attend the ‘OKX McLaren Grand Prix Club’ and take part in this celebration of Formula 1, motorsport fans simply need to register here , free of charge.

In May of last year, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that would make OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports team. OKX branding is featured on the McLaren cars, the helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as the McLaren F1 and McLaren Shadow team kits.

For more information on OKX, please visit OKX.com .

For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com

About OKX

A global leading technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : One of the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases





: One of the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.





: A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.





: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 Earn : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across nine chains.



OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self managed technology as an alternative to existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.