Laser Diode Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the laser diode market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, industrial, medical & healthcare, military & defense, consumer electronic, and automotive applications. The global laser diode market is expected to reach an estimated $16.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising use of these diodes in electric vehicles, increasing need for diodes to improve production and make product recycling easier, and wide application of laser diode in various end use industries, such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive.



Laser Diode Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global laser diode market by wavelength, doping material, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Laser Diode Market by Wavelength [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Infrared Laser Diodes

• Red Laser Diodes

• Blue Laser Diodes

• Blue Violet Laser Diodes

• Green Laser Diodes

• Ultraviolet Laser Diodes



Laser Diode Market by Doping Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Gallium Aluminum Arsenide (GaAIAs)

• Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

• Gallium Indium Arsenic Antimony (GaInAsSb)

• Aluminum Gallium Indium Phosphide (AIGaInP)

• Indium Gallium Nitride (In



GaN)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

• Others



Laser Diode Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Double Hetero Structure Laser Diodes

• Quantum Well Laser Diodes

• Quantum Cascade Laser Diodes

• Distributed Feedback Laser Diodes

• SCH Laser Diodes

• Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Diodes

• Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VECSEL) Diodes



Laser Diode Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Medical & Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



Laser Diode Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Laser Diode Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies laser diode companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the laser diode companies profiled in this report include.



• Lumentum Holding

• Ams-OSRAM

• ROHM

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• MKS Instruments

Laser Diode Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that GaAIAs will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ultra-small size and ability to successfully reduce the size and weight of laser diodes that fit a variety of practical applications.

• Medical & healthcare is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the widespread use of laser diodes for medical operations like hair removal, low-level laser therapy for carpal tunnel syndrome and muscle strain, laser mammography, and early cancer detection through computed tomography.

• North America will remain the largest region due to on-going technological advancements and growing demand from variety of industries, including healthcare, telecommunications, military & defense, and automobiles in the region.

Features of the Laser Diode Market

• Market Size Estimates: Laser diode market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Laser diode market size by various segments, such as by wavelength, doping material, technology, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Laser diode market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by wavelength, doping material, technology, application, and regions for the laser diode market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the laser diode market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the laser diode market size?

Answer: The global laser diode market is expected to reach an estimated $16.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for laser diode market?

Answer: The global laser diode market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the laser diode market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising use of these diodes in electric vehicles, increasing need for diodes to improve production and make product recycling easier, and wide application of laser diode in various end use industries, such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive.

Q4. What are the major segments for laser diode market?

Answer: The future of the laser diode market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, industrial, medical & healthcare, military & defense, consumer electronic, and automotive applications.

Q5. Who are the key laser diode companies?



Answer: Some of the key laser diode companies are as follows:

• Lumentum Holding

• Ams-OSRAM

• ROHM

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• MKS Instruments

Q6. Which laser diode segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that GaAIAs will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ultra-small size and ability to successfully reduce the size and weight of laser diodes that fit a variety of practical applications.

Q7. In laser diode market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to on-going technological advancements and growing demand from variety of industries, including healthcare, telecommunications, military & defense, and automobiles in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the laser diode market by wavelength (infrared laser diodes, red laser diodes, blue laser diodes, blue violet laser diodes, green laser diodes, and ultraviolet laser diodes), doping material (gallium aluminum arsenide, gallium arsenide, gallium indium arsenic antimony, aluminum gallium indium phosphide, indium gallium nitride, gallium nitride, and others), technology (double hetero structure laser diodes, quantum well laser diodes, quantum cascade laser diodes, distributed feedback laser diodes, SCH laser diodes, vertical cavity surface emitting laser diodes, and vertical external cavity surface emitting laser diodes), application (telecommunication, industrial, medical & healthcare, military & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



