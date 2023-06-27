Flash News: OKX Wallet - DEX Launches Trading Competition as Part of its Brand Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 27, 2023.

OKX Wallet - DEX Launches Trading Competition as Part of its Brand Campaign

OKX Wallet - DEX has launched a trading competition as part of its ongoing DEX brand campaign , which aims to provide users with the opportunity to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregator".

The top 80 users, determined by trading volume, will stand to win a share in a prize pool worth 20,000 USDT. Users who trade a minimum of USD$20 worth of any cryptocurrency will be eligible to enter the competition, which begins on June 27, 2023 at 00:00 (UTC+8) and ends on July 10, 2023 at 23:59 (UTC+8).

The rewards are categorized as follows:

No. Of Winners Categories Prize Per

Participant 1 participant 1st prize 5,000 USDT 1 participant 2nd prize 3,000 USDT 1 participant 3rd prize 1,000 USDT 7 participants with at least

USD$10,000 in volume 4th to 10th prize 500 USDT 10 participants with at least

USD$6,000 in volume 11th to 20th prize 300 USDT 30 participants with at least

USD$2,000 in volume 21st to 50th prize 100 USDT 30 participants with at least

USD$1,000 in volume 51st to 80th prize 50 USDT

Additionally, users who trade a minimum of USD$20 worth of cryptocurrency are entitled to participate in a giveaway in which 20 winners will be selected to share a prize pool worth 2,000 USDT.

For further details on how to enter the competition, click here .

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.



OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL’S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.