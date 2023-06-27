New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hollow Fiber Membrane Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470906/?utm_source=GNW



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the hollow fiber membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical & chemical industries. The global hollow fiber membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are expanding the use of hollow membranes in wastewater management field, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries to filter particles based on size and increasing government regulations to regulate industrial emissions.



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global hollow fiber membrane market by filtration type, membrane material, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market by Filtration Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Microfiltration

• Ultrafiltration

• Reverse Osmosis



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market by Membrane Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polymer

• Ceramic



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverages

• Biotechnology

• Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

• Others



Hollow Fiber Membrane Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Hollow Fiber Membrane Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hollow fiber membrane companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hollow fiber membrane companies profiled in this report include.



• Asahi Kasei

• DuPont de Nemours

• LG Chem

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Pentair

Hollow Fiber Membrane Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that microfiltration will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of these filters to eliminate unsafe species in a variety of industries, including dairy processing plants, food and beverage processing, and portable water treatment.

• Water & wastewater processing is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant usage of hollow fibre membranes for cleaning water pollutants and strong chemicals from these water.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the existence of market leaders and increasing number of wastewater treatment plants to meet the demand from households in the region.

Features of the Hollow Fiber Membrane Market

• Market Size Estimates: Hollow fiber membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Hollow fiber membrane market size by various segments, such as by filtration type, membrane material, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Hollow fiber membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by filtration type, membrane material, end use industry, and regions for the hollow fiber membrane market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the hollow fiber membrane market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

