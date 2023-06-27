New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper Cup Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470905/?utm_source=GNW



Paper Cup Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the paper cup market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, industrial, and household markets. The global paper cup market is expected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are high demand for these cups in the food and beverage industries, encouraging government action to reduce the usage of plastic and supports adoption of eco-friendly materials, and growing demand for easy to handle, disposable, and cost effective disposable cups.



Paper Cup Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global paper cup market by product type, wall type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Paper Cup Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hot Paper Cups

• Cold Paper Cups



Paper Cup Market by Wall Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Walled

• Double Walled



Paper Cup Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Household



Paper Cup Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Paper Cup Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies paper cup companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the paper cup companies profiled in this report include:.



• International Paper Company

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Dart Container

• Benders Paper Cups

• Konie Cups

Paper Cup Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that hot paper cup is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the significant demand for hot cups at fast service restaurants and smaller beverage serving places that sell hot tea and coffee, owing to their affordable cost and convenience.

• Commercial is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing practice of providing employees with beverages in the workplace and extensive use of these cups in various commercial places such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the huge production and consumption of these cups in China and strict national banding rules from the Indian government for plastic products like bags, cups, and straws.

Features of the Paper Cup Market

• Market Size Estimates: Paper cup market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Paper cup market size by various segments, such as by product type, wall type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Paper cup market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, wall type, end use industry, and regions for the paper cup market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the paper cup market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

