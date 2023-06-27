New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiation Protection Apparel Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470904/?utm_source=GNW



Radiation Protection Apparel Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the radiation protection apparel market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, research laboratory, and academic institution applications. The global radiation protection apparel market is expected to reach an estimated $1.26 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness among people working in radiation-prone settings and significant demand for radiation-protective clothing among healthcare professionals owing to medical imaging activities.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Radiation Protection Apparel Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global radiation protection apparel market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Radiation Protection Apparel Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lead Free

• Lead-Based

• Light Weight Lead Composite

• Others



Radiation Protection Apparel Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Laboratories

• Academic Institutions



Radiation Protection Apparel Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Radiation Protection Apparel Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies radiation protection apparel companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the radiation protection apparel companies profiled in this report include.



• INFAB

• Barrier Technologies

• Kiran Medical Systems

• MAVIG

• Ultraray

Radiation Protection Apparel Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that lead-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its superior radiation shielding, ease of use, and are considered suitable for all forms of shielding.

• Hospital is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing use of these apparel among medical staff and patients, rising number of cancer cases, and high use of ionizing radiation in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of medical diseases.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of trained radiologic technologists, increasing awareness of safety through the use of radiation protection equipment, and rising number of PET/CT scan activities in the region.

Features of the Radiation Protection Apparel Market

• Market Size Estimates: Radiation protection apparel market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Radiation protection apparel market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Radiation protection apparel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the radiation protection apparel market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the radiation protection apparel market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the radiation protection apparel market size?

Answer: The global radiation protection apparel market is expected to reach an estimated $1.26 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for radiation protection apparel market?

Answer: The global radiation protection apparel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the radiation protection apparel market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness among people working in radiation-prone settings and significant demand for radiation-protective clothing among healthcare professionals owing to medical imaging activities.

Q4. What are the major segments for radiation protection apparel market?

Answer: The future of the radiation protection apparel market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, research laboratory, and academic institution applications.

Q5. Who are the key radiation protection apparel companies?



Answer: Some of the key radiation protection apparel companies are as follows:

• INFAB

• Barrier Technologies

• Kiran Medical Systems

• MAVIG

• Ultraray

Q6. Which radiation protection apparel segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that lead-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its superior radiation shielding, ease of use, and are considered suitably for all forms of shielding.

Q7. In radiation protection apparel market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of trained radiologic technologists, increasing awareness of safety through the use of radiation protection equipment, and rising number of PET/CT scan activities in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the radiation protection apparel market by product type (lead free, lead-based, light weight lead composite, and others), application (hospitals, clinics, research laboratories, and academic institutions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to radiation protection apparel market or related to radiation protection apparel companies, radiation protection apparel market size, radiation protection apparel market share, radiation protection apparel analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470904/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________