Associa Renews Partnership With Patriot PAWS To Support Disabled Veterans For Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to continue supporting America’s disabled veterans with its third consecutive year of sponsoring Patriot PAWS’ Service Dog awareness initiative. Associa funds donated to Patriot PAWS will help support the care and training of a service dog that will eventually help one of America’s disabled American Veterans restore their physical and emotional independence.

As part of its sponsorship, Associa team members will help name a future service dog. Company donations will go directly to supporting the day-to-day activities related to its care and training. In addition, Associa will continue to create awareness of the vital role service animals play in the lives of the Veterans they assist. Associa and Patriot PAWS work together to share facts about the training process and cost of service animals, laws protecting service dogs and their handlers and the role that these animals play in communities throughout North America.

Service dogs begin their journey at just 8-10 weeks old. Patriot PAWS service dogs-in-training learn more than 65 different commands specifically tailored to help with mobile disabilities or post-traumatic stress. The training process for each dog takes 18-24 months at a significant cost. Service animals trained by Patriot PAWS are provided to veterans in need at no cost.

“Associa thanks our veterans for their service this Independence Day and is proud to continue its support of those individuals who now require mental and physical support as a result of their contribution,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “If our efforts can make their lives easier we pleased to continue our involvement.”

About Patriot PAWS

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Rockwall, TX. We are solely funded by private donations and are accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI). Our organization specializes in training and providing Service Dogs for disabled American Veterans who suffer from Mobile Disabilities, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and/or Post-Traumatic Stress. For more about Patriot PAWS, please visit their website at www.patriotpaws.org.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

