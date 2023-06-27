Global Hand-held X-ray Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1,966.80 Million By 2032, at 10.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hand-held X-ray Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology; By Application; By End-Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Research & Manufacturing, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global hand-held x-ray market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 715.56 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,966.80 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is a Hand-held X-ray? How Big is Hand-held X-ray Market Size?

Overview

A hand-held X-ray machine is a medical device that generates X-ray photographs in a movable and compact form. It is smaller than a bounded traditional X-ray machine. A portable X-ray machine enables medical professionals such as dentists, veterinarians, and radiologists to take X-ray pictures of patients without bringing them into a separate lead-lined room.

The hand-held X-ray market is expanding quickly, with a surge in the need for lightweight, compact, and movable imaging devices across numerous applications. Also, the advances in X-ray imaging procedures have offered doctors simple methods to diagnose anatomical structures and abnormalities. It is largely used for emergencies, where patients need not carry them to imaging centers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Elidental Technology

FUJIFILM

VATECH

Digimed

Digital Doc LLC

Iatome Electric

Micro C Imaging

Nanoray

Posdion

Dental Imaging Technologies

REMEDI

Genoray

OXOS Medical

MaxRayCocoon.com

Digital Doc

EVIDENT

Carestream Dental

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased prevalence of chronic diseases: The market benefits from the influential presence of particular players concentrating more and more on handling the rising incidence of chronic diseases. These machines are especially beneficial for analyzing and addressing chronic illnesses, including lung disease and osteoporosis.

Technological advancements: Technological improvements have led to the growth of real-time imaging, wireless connectivity, and automated image processing, which have greatly improved the efficiency, safety, and accuracy of these machines, leading to the increased hand-held X-ray market demand.

Technological improvements have led to the growth of real-time imaging, wireless connectivity, and automated image processing, which have greatly improved the efficiency, safety, and accuracy of these machines, leading to the increased hand-held X-ray market demand. Growing dental concerns: Due to the rising incidence of dental issues such as infections, cavities, and bone loss in the oral region, the market is predicted to rise significantly. Dental practitioners can diagnose and treat such diseases with the help of this device. They offer rapid and precise imaging, enabling quick and efficient treatment planning. Moreover, they are beneficial and easily available in various dental settings due to their portability and ease, which fuels the market's expansion as an essential element in managing the rising frequency of dental disorders.

Top Findings of the Report

The market has shown amazing expansion, which may be ascribed to the increased need for point-of-care diagnostics, particularly in distant and underserved areas, and the rising number of orthopedic operations. Moreover, the hand-held X-ray market size is anticipated to grow shortly due to ongoing advancements in digital imaging technologies and the rising demand for movable medical devices, providing opportunities for innovation and expansion across numerous medical, veterinary, and industrial industries.

The market segmentation is mainly based on application, technology, region, and end-use.

In 2022, North America dominated the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

The advantages over traditional systems: The benefits of X-ray devices over conventional imaging systems, such as more mobility, quicker and more accurate diagnosis, and improved patient comfort and safety, are driving the market rapidly.

The benefits of X-ray devices over conventional imaging systems, such as more mobility, quicker and more accurate diagnosis, and improved patient comfort and safety, are driving the market rapidly. Rising aging population: The demand for portable X-ray devices has increased due to the expanding elderly population. They are necessary for long-term care and medical attention, contributing to the hand-held X-ray market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The Digital X-ray Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The sector's expansion can be attributed to numerous benefits of digital X-rays, including higher image quality, an increase in the usage of mobile X-ray systems, enhanced image storage and transfer, lower radiation exposure, and quicker processing times. Digital X-rays have become increasingly popular in medical imaging due to ongoing technological developments like image processing and software. Also, digital X-ray technology is projected to progress and become more universal in medical and dental settings soon.

Furthermore, the analog X-ray market is estimated to grow rapidly over the anticipated period. The widespread usage of analog X-rays, which has various benefits, including durability, lower cost, the convenience of use, reduced susceptibility to environmental conditions, and the lack of a requirement for digital storage infrastructure, drives the hand-held X-ray market share.

Dental Sector Holds the Significant Market Revenue Share

Due to the rising prevalence of various dental conditions among the general population, an increase in dental issues, and the accessibility of dental products, the dental segment had the largest market revenue share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its position over the expected period. The launch of new goods in the dental industry is also helping to enhance this market segment.

Furthermore, the orthopedic category is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast time. The market for this sector is increasing primarily due to the rise in orthopedic operations. Additionally, orthopedic doctors use X-rays to identify and assess abnormalities such as fractures, joint damage, and spinal injuries. Rising fracture rates are also anticipated to aid in the orthopedic market's expansion.

Hand-held X-ray Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1966.80 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 789.76 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10.7% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Elidental Technology; FUJIFILM Corporation; VATECH; Digimed; Digital Doc LLC; Iatome Electric; Micro C Imaging; Nanoray; Posdion; Dental Imaging Technologies Corporation; REMEDI Co. Ltd; Genoray; OXOS Medical; MaxRayCocoon.com; Digital Doc LLC.; EVIDENT; Carestream Dental LLC. Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: The North American region led the hand-held X-ray market and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance can be attributed to various elements, including the rising adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the prevalence of chronic conditions that call for diagnostic imaging.

Asia Pacific: The hand-held X-ray market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the anticipated period. In the upcoming years, the market is also anticipated to grow due to the expanding population, driving medical tourism, rising demand for better imaging equipment, encouraging government initiatives to upgrade the healthcare system, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of surgical cases.

Browse the Detail Report “Hand-held X-ray Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology; By Application; By End-Use (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Research & Manufacturing, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hand-held-x-ray-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

The new DEXIS Titanium intraoral scanner was made available in October 2022 by DEXIS, a provider of digital imaging solutions for the dental industry. This scanner has a hand-held X-ray adapter that allows it to take low-radiation pictures of teeth and other oral structures while still producing high-quality results.

The new FDR D-EVO GL DR panel from Fujifilm Medical Systems, which offers a hand-held X-ray alternative, was released in September 2022. This panel is lightweight, portable, and provides high-quality images with less radiation exposure for use in various clinical situations.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the current and expected market size during the forecast period?

Which hand-held X-ray market segment accounts for the largest market share?

What are the factors driving the market growth?

Which region is leading the market?

Who are the hand-held X-ray market, key players?

What are the key opportunities in the hand-held X-ray industry?

What are the key trends shaping the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Hand-held X-ray market report based on Technology, Application, End-Use and Region:

By Technology Outlook

Analog X-ray

Digital X-ray

By Application Outlook

Dental

Mammography

Chest

Abdomen

Orthopaedic

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Research & Manufacturing

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Kuwait)

