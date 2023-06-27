An authorization to register an amendment of the article of association of Medicinos bankas UAB has been received

English Lithuanian





Medicinos bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, domicile address Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Bank informs that the Financial Market Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Lithuania, by its decision of 27 June 2023, allowed the Bank to register the amendments to clause 3.5 of the Bank's articles of association, related with the increase of the authorized capital to EUR 35,467,870 and the changes in the nominal value and number of shares, as approved by the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 29 March 2023.

For more information please contact: J. Taputytė Communication project manager, ph.: + 370 620 50 560, e-mail: media@medbank.lt



