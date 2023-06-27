Healthcare Packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Healthcare Packaging Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Materials (Plastic & Polymers, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Aluminium Foil, Others), by Application (Pharmaceuticals (Sterile, Non-sterile), Medical Devices (Diagnostic, Medical Equipment, Implants), Medical Supplies (Gloves, Surgical Gowns, Syringes & Needles, Surgical Tapes, Others), Others)), by Packaging Type (Bags & Pouches, Trays, Boxes & Folding Cartons, Bottles & Jars, Ampoules & Vials, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global Healthcare Packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$125.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought about substantial challenges for the global healthcare packaging market, these challenges have not brought a severe negative impact. Instead, the pandemic has primarily triggered a paradigm shift within the industry, with the overall impact being complex and multifaceted. The pandemic sparked an unprecedented surge in demand for healthcare packaging, driven by an escalated global emphasis on healthcare infrastructure and the rapid production of medical supplies and vaccines. The heightened demand, coupled with the accelerated adoption of smart, sterile, and sustainable packaging solutions, led to substantial growth in the market.

Supply chain disruptions, sparked by worldwide lockdowns and trade restrictions, posed significant obstacles, leading to increased costs and a pressing need for strategic adaptation. Additionally, the rise in single-use medical items spotlighted sustainability concerns, challenging the industry to balance safety and environmental responsibility. Despite these challenges, The pandemic has largely catalysed growth and innovation within the healthcare packaging market. The industry has displayed remarkable resilience and adaptability, turning adversity into opportunity. Therefore, while significant, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare packaging market seems more positive than negative when considering the industry's remarkable resilience and growth.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Launch of Innovative and Improvised Types of Packaging to Drive Industry Growth

Innovative technology is reshaping the healthcare packaging market, offering improved safety, efficiency, and patient compliance. Smart packaging, enhanced by features like dosage reminders and digital companion apps, cater to the modern tech-savvy consumer. Technologies like Near Field Communication (NFC) and Active and Intelligent Packaging (AIP) add value to healthcare packaging, improving user engagement, product safety, and shelf-life. Technological advancements also address key industry challenges, such as counterfeit drugs. Packaging has become more traceable and secure with the integration of blockchain, IoT, and AI. Automation and machine learning have been utilized in manufacturing processes, enhancing productivity, reducing errors, and improving product quality.

Increased Emphasis on Convenience Associated with Packaging to Boost Market Growth

Convenience is becoming an increasingly important factor in the healthcare packaging market. Most of the patients belonging to geriatric segment prefer to use a user-friendly and easy to carry packaging. Innovations such as easy-open caps and unit-dose packaging have emerged, ensuring precise dosage control and reducing the risk of medication errors. The growth of self-medication and e-commerce also emphasizes the need for clear labeling, tamper-evident seals, and durable packaging materials. This focus on convenience is driving innovation in the healthcare packaging market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological advancements in packaging materials and solutions present a significant market opportunity. Innovations such as active and smart packaging, 3D printing, nanotechnology, and biodegradable materials enhance product safety, shelf-life, and usability. These advancements cater to the growing demand for sustainability and product integrity in the healthcare sector, making it an attractive prospect for investors and manufacturers.

Further opportunities lie in the escalating demand for novel dosage forms and personalized healthcare products. The rise of chronic and infectious diseases, aging populations, and innovative therapeutic approaches necessitate advanced packaging solutions. The need for packaging capable of handling patient-specific drug formulations and maintaining the integrity of novel dosage forms offers an exciting avenue for development and investment in the healthcare packaging industry.

Finally, emerging markets, including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, offer substantial opportunities for market expansion. Factors such as rising income levels, expanding populations, increasing health awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of pharmaceutical consumption and production in these regions. With low penetration rates for advanced healthcare packaging solutions, these markets represent a vast untapped potential. Expanding these markets diversifies risk and provides access to new customer bases, making it a promising opportunity for sustainable growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global healthcare packaging market include Amcor plc, AptarGroup, Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global Inc., WestRock Company, SGD Pharma, International Paper, COMAR, LLC, CCL Industries, Inc., and Vetter Pharma International. The market is highly dynamic, with major players continuously evolving to stay competitive. The leading industry participants are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, strategic collaborations, regional business expansion, and launch of innovative products in the market.

A notable trend is the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions as companies strive to limit their carbon footprint. This is driving significant innovation in packaging materials and design, strongly emphasizing recyclability, biodegradability, and minimizing resource use. For instance, Amcor plc has committed to making all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, reflecting the industry-wide shift toward sustainability.

Moreover, there has been a consolidation trend in the market, with companies like West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. expanding their product portfolios through strategic acquisitions. Similarly, many companies are refocusing their product offerings to align with the market's changing demands, such as the increased need for smart and sterile packaging solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent Developments

On 22 nd March 2023, Amcor announced a joint research project agreement with Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc. to validate the use of Nfinite’s nanocoating technology to enhance both recyclable and compostable packaging.

March 2023, Amcor announced a joint research project agreement with Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc. to validate the use of Nfinite’s nanocoating technology to enhance both recyclable and compostable packaging. On 14th March 2023, SCHOTT spent 75 million euros (US$80.1 million) to increase its medical glass production in India to address the rising demand in Asia. The company's primary production plant for borosilicate glass tubing is located in Gujarat. This premium material is used to make pharmaceutical containers, including vials, ampoules, and syringes that are used to carry life-saving medications.

