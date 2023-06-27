Interconnect And Passive Components Market Poised to Reach USD 296,717.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Interconnect And Passive Components Market Information By Component Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Interconnect And Passive Components Market could thrive at a rate of 6.1% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 296,717.3 Million by the end of the year 2030

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Overview

Interconnect and Passive Components are essential electronic components used to establish connections and enable the flow of electrical signals within electronic devices and systems. Interconnect components include connectors, cables, and sockets, while passive components encompass resistors, capacitors, and inductors. They are widely used in various industries such as telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and healthcare.

The primary application of interconnect and passive components is to provide reliable and efficient electrical connections. Connectors and cables facilitate the transfer of data, power, and signals between different components and subsystems. Passive components, on the other hand, play crucial roles in circuit design, providing resistance, capacitance, and inductance to control the flow of electricity, filter signals, and store energy.

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Interconnect And Passive Components industry include

Molex LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Hosiden Corporation

FujitsuTE Connectivity

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

HIROSE Electric Co. Ltd.

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Latest Industry Updates (February 2022)

Molex LLC, a leading interconnect solutions provider, announced that it had expanded its product portfolio with the launch of high-speed connectors for data centers. This new offering aims to meet the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and connectivity in data center applications, addressing the market's evolving needs.

Report Scope- Interconnect And Passive Components Market:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 296,717.3 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advancement in industrial M2M communications and rising industrial automation. Need for passive components in mission critical markets. Growing need for high reliability electronic components Key Market Drivers Significant Adoption Of IoT Devices In Industrial Sector Rising demand for passive and interconnecting components in 3C applications Increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices Rising adoption of robots across industries Growing adoption of passive and interconnects in automotive industry

Interconnects and Passive Components Market USP Covered:

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Drivers:

Several factors drive the Interconnect and Passive Components market. Firstly, the continuous advancements in electronics technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and 5G networks, create a demand for reliable and high-performance interconnect and passive components. These components enable seamless communication, efficient power management, and improved system functionality in advanced applications. Secondly, the growing adoption of electronic devices in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications, fuels the demand for interconnect and passive components. As these industries continue to innovate and incorporate electronics into their products and services, the market for these components expands. Lastly, the increasing demand for miniaturization and lightweight solutions in electronics drives the need for compact and efficient interconnect and passive components. As manufacturers strive to make devices smaller, lighter, and more portable, the market for miniaturized components experiences significant growth.

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Restraints:

There are some restraints to consider. One of the challenges is the price pressure faced by component manufacturers due to intense competition and cost optimization efforts by end-users. Additionally, the complexity of designing and manufacturing high-quality interconnect and passive components poses technical challenges and may require significant investment in research and development. Furthermore, the supply chain disruptions and component shortages experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the availability of raw materials and affected the production and delivery of interconnect and passive components.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Interconnects and Passive Components Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/interconnects-and-passive-components-market-2411

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Interconnect and Passive Components market. Initially, the market faced disruptions due to manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, as well as reduced demand from industries affected by lockdown measures. However, the pandemic also accelerated digital transformation and increased the adoption of remote work, online education, and telemedicine, leading to higher demand for electronic devices and the components that enable their functionality. As the world recovers from the pandemic and economies stabilize, the market is expected to rebound and witness steady growth.

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Segmentation

By Component Type

The component type include Passive, Interconnects

Application

The application in the market include Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare and Others

Interconnect And Passive Components Market Regional Insights

North America, with the United States at its forefront, holds a substantial market share. The region is home to major technology companies, telecommunications giants, aerospace manufacturers, and healthcare institutions. These industries heavily rely on interconnect and passive components for their complex electronic systems, driving the demand for these components. The United States, in particular, has a strong emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, creating a favorable environment for the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region, led by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is a major global hub for electronics manufacturing and consumption. This region is known for its large-scale production capabilities and technologically advanced facilities. With a vast consumer base and increasing adoption of electronic devices, the demand for interconnect and passive components is rapidly growing in this region. China, as the world's largest electronics manufacturer, plays a crucial role in driving the market forward.

Europe also holds a significant position in the Interconnect and Passive Components market. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are known for their strong electronics industries and adherence to stringent quality standards. These countries have a robust manufacturing base and a focus on technological advancements. The European market is driven by sectors such as automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial automation, which require reliable and high-performance interconnect and passive components.

