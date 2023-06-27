People Corporation significantly expands Disability Management expertise with the addition of Organizational Solutions Inc.

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that Organizational Solutions Inc. (OSI) has joined People Corporation’s family of companies.



OSI is the premier provider of short-term disability claims management, leaves administration, accommodation, and workers’ compensation claims management in Canada. Their comprehensive expertise includes early intervention disability and workers’ compensation management services, return-to-work planning, workplace accommodation consulting services, and minimizing the duration and cost of disability leaves to employers.

Brevan Canning, CEO of People Corporation, commented, “We’re excited to have OSI as part of our team. Their market-leading solutions and sterling reputation as preeminent disability case managers will give our clients confidence that we’re best equipped to support their employees, and help them attract and retain talent. OSI’s expertise complements our existing relationships with our clients and greatly enhances our operations across Canada. We’re thrilled to welcome OSI to the People Corporation family.”

Liz R. Scott, PhD, Principal and CEO of OSI, will continue to run operations as part of People Corporation. OSI clients and advisors will continue to receive the seamless service and delivery they’re accustomed to, while gaining access to a broader suite of services and products as part of People Corporation. Dr. Scott said, "By joining People Corporation, we’ve positioned ourselves favourably in a fast-growing market by expanding and enhancing our offering in terms of strategic solutions for group insurance, continuum of care, and retirement plans. People Corporation shares our people-first values of caring, integrity, and dedication to the health outcomes of individuals. We have a common vision to remain the leader in our industry. Together, we’ll continue to provide our clients and their advisors with innovative solutions in this ever-changing market.”

OSI joining People Corporation is a natural next step in the execution of People Corporation’s vision and strategy. Brevan Canning, commented, “By joining forces, our ability to support clients with a wide breadth of solutions is unmatched. This is an exciting time for People Corporation. We’re looking forward to working with Dr. Scott and the entire OSI team to further develop our capabilities, build a best-in-class team, and strengthen our value-proposition for our clients and partners.”

About People Corporation

We’re in the business of caring for people. Creating a great experience for companies and organizations and their employees or plan members, we’re modernizing group insurance by challenging the way things have always been done, simplifying processes, and providing dynamic solutions. People Corporation has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at https://www.peoplecorporation.com /

