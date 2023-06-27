VivoPower Announces Definitive Distribution Agreement in Ghana for Tembo EUVs





Agreement with Fourche Maline to sell 2,500 Tembo EUV kits over next 5 years

Ghana is the largest producer of gold in Africa, and ranks amongst the top 6 globally

Ghana’s government has launched the Drive Electric Initiative through the Ghana Energy Commission

LONDON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (“Agreement”) with Fourche Maline Ltd (“Fourche Maline”), a fully indigenous Ghanaian engineering and technical services company for it to market, distribute and service Tembo-powered electric utility vehicles (“EUV”) across Ghana. Fourche Maline provides engineering and technical services in the local Ghana market to a number of the world’s leading companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Power & Energy, and Food & Beverage sectors.

Under the Agreement, Fourche Maline has committed to sell a total of 2,500 Tembo EUV conversion kits from execution of this Agreement over the next 5 years across Ghana and West Africa. Fourche Maline will be responsible for acquiring utility vehicles, converting the vehicles to ruggedised EUVs using Tembo conversion kits, selling the units to end-customers and providing after-sale servicing and maintenance with support from Tembo. Sectors where the Tembo EUV will be used are wide-ranging, including Mining but also Power, Oil & Gas, Government services, Insurance and Agriculture.

Ghana is one of the largest mining countries in the world and the number one gold mining country in Africa. The Hilux and LandCruiser are widely used in the local mining industry and several international mining companies with a local presence have declared global sustainability goals. Ghana has also been a proponent of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) adoption with the Ghana Energy Commission launching a “Drive Electric Initiative” (DEI-Gh) to foster development of the EV market and infrastructure.

The Tembo EUV kits will transform new and second-hand diesel-powered 4×4 LandCruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedised EUVs. Tembo EUV conversion kits are a key component of VivoPower’s turnkey sustainable energy solutions, designed to help corporate customers accelerate towards their net zero carbon goals and to achieve cost savings.

Kevin Chin, VivoPower’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are very pleased to contribute towards the acceleration of Ghana achieving its net-zero goals with our Tembo EUV23 kits. Given the large mining sector in Ghana and surrounding West African nations, there is widespread use of the Hilux and LandCruiser models for mining as well as other sectors. Accordingly, there is a sizeable opportunity for electrification of utility vehicle fleets. We look forward to working closely with the Fourche Maline team to deliver not just Tembo EUV kits but also our broader sustainable energy solutions to Ghana, assisting the Ghanaian government as well as large industrial sector companies achieve their energy transition goals over the next five years and beyond.”



Matilda Agyemang Sarfo, Fourche Maline’s Board Director, said:

“We are thrilled about the collaboration with VivoPower to implement electric mobility solutions specifically designed for aggressive and rugged terrains in Ghana and West Africa. This partnership represents a significant milestone as Ghana is the largest gold producer in Africa, and its mining sector is dedicated to a shift towards sustainable transportation. We have already initiated discussions with some key local mining players who are keen to test Tembo’s electrification solution.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation company focused on electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, battery and microgrids, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company’s core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower has operations and personnel in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

About Fourche Maline

Fourche Maline is a fully indigenous Ghanaian engineering and technical services company dedicated to the optimal performance of a wide range of industrial and commercial services for clients in the Oil and gas, Mining, Food and Beverage and Diplomatic missions.



All trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower’s management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.





