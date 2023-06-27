Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Sails into Northeast San Antonio With Newest Opening in Live Oak, Texas

San Antonio, Texas, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, announces the grand opening of its 138th worldwide location in Live Oak, TX. Located at 7505 N. Loop 1604 E., Ste 103 in the Gateway Plaza shopping center, Aqua-Tots Live Oak officially opened on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Franchise Owners Dr. Andy and Lynn Neillie are committed to serving the community and bringing water safety to the region. Aqua-Tots Live Oak is the fifth location for the Neillies, who also own swim schools in Stone Oak, Cedar Park, Round Rock and Mansfield. Their newest 6,000 square foot facility offers year-round swim lessons to families in Live Oak, Schertz, Selma, Converse, Bracken and the greater northeast San Antonio area.

“We’ve seen firsthand how crucial quality swim instruction is for young lives,” said Dr. Andy Nellie. “Our year-round swim school will provide families a consistent, trusted and friendly space for lessons, and this summer, we’re excited to open and serve the Live Oak community.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old. This is increasingly important as 69% of children were not expected to be in or near a pool at the time of a drowning incident.

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots has offered a comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old, and their proven program is used to teach more than five million swim lessons worldwide every year. Open Monday- Saturday, Aqua-Tots Live Oak offers small group (4:1 ratio) swim lessons, including the highly requested Parent & Tot classes, the Special Needs Aquatic Program (S.N.A.P.) and Fast Track. Families are encouraged to reserve their spot in swim classes during the busy summer season.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Live Oak or to sign up for swim lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/san-antonio-live-oak or call 210-866-8687.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 135 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

Attachments