Imprivata Expands GroundControl’s Support to Zebra Technologies’ Mobile Computers, Delivering Asset Tracking and User Access Management

WALTHAM, Mass., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, and a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program, today announced the availability of its shared mobile device access and control solution, GroundControl, for Zebra’s TC2x and TC5x series of mobile computers running on the Android operating system. Building on GroundControl’s widespread adoption across iOS environments, this unique support for Android will bring asset tracking and user management capabilities to customers leveraging shared mobile enterprise computing devices for frontline workers.

The capabilities unleashed with this release are designed to balance usability with security by improving the IT team’s ability to efficiently manage, track, and secure mobile devices while enhancing convenience, personalization, and operability for end-users.

“Imprivata GroundControl and Zebra’s mobile computers work in concert to deliver a robust, streamlined, and secure experience in shared-use environments. We’ve worked to address some of the greatest challenges faced by organizations utilizing shared devices for their employees. This is a transformative capability as the IoT landscape grows at an exponentially fast rate that many IT leaders are struggling to keep up with,” said Aaron Freimark, Vice President of Product Management at Imprivata.

For end users, GroundControl creates a personalized mobile experience and provides easy intuitive access to services and applications. For IT administrators and mobile teams, this solution provides visibility into their fleet of Zebra devices from anywhere via the cloud. For executive leaders, this software unlocks increased adoption of mobile technologies without compromising on security and privacy in shared-use environments.

“Providing real-time direct collaboration between colleagues through the use of mobile tools, as well as instant access to patient information helps enhance workflow and efficiency and improve patient outcomes,” said Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare Strategy and Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies. “The combination of Imprivata GroundControl and Zebra’s rugged mobile devices delivers a robust, streamlined and secure mobile experience with tools to improve workflows, easily manage devices, and gain visibility into your fleet in healthcare and a variety of other industries.”

As a key component of the Imprivata Digital Identity Framework, Imprivata GroundControl integrates with mobile device management solutions to streamline the maintenance and management of fleets, from anywhere and at any time. In addition, GroundControl integrates and extends the capabilities of Imprivata’s flagship enterprise access management solution. With GroundControl, customers using Imprivata OneSign can provision shared Android and iOS devices to end-users with the tap of a badge. Employees and IT teams benefit from simple, personalized device checkout, effortless application access, cloud-based management of assets and workflows, as well as from the following features:

On-demand, intuitive end-user access to devices and applications in their optimal state of readiness

Personalized mobile experiences for increased adoption and user satisfaction

Cloud based device management for greater visibility into the entire fleet of Zebra devices from anywhere at any time

Actionable data such as state of devices, battery health, and other critical metrics for technicians and mobile managers to support large fleets with less effort

Automated workflows to reduce management and maintenance burden across fleets



Imprivata GroundControl meets the challenges of enterprise-shared device environments. It enables an improved end user experience and greater support for IT teams, while also promoting consistency and scalability.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.

