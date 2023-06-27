New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Latex Polymer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470903/?utm_source=GNW



Synthetic Latex Polymer Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the synthetic latex polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the paint & coating, adhesive & sealant, paper & paperboard, carpet, and nonwoven applications. The global synthetic latex polymer market is expected to reach an estimated $43.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of these ploymers to change the molecular weight to affect mechanical properties, growing number of affordable synthetic latex production, and rising number of consumers preferring for environment friendly and sustainable products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Synthetic Latex Polymer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global synthetic latex polymer market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Synthetic Latex Polymer Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Styrene Acrylics

• Acrylics

• Styrene Butadiene

• Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

• Polyvinyl Acetate

• Vinyl Acetate Copolymer



Synthetic Latex Polymer Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Paints & Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Paper & Paperboard

• Carpets

• Nonwovens



Synthetic Latex Polymer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Synthetic Latex Polymer Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies synthetic latex polymer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the synthetic latex polymer companies profiled in this report include.



• Arkema Group

• ARLANXEO

• Asahi Kasei

• BASF

• Celanese

Synthetic Latex Polymer Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that styrene acrylic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to substantial use of this polymer in architectural coatings, roof coatings, and binders.

• Paints & coatings is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing number of construction projects is boosting the demand for synthetic latex polymers in paints and coatings.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of key manufacturers, continuous urbanization in developing countries, and significant construction activities in the region.

Features of the Synthetic Latex Polymer Market



• Market Size Estimates: Synthetic latex polymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Synthetic latex polymer market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Synthetic latex polymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the synthetic latex polymer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the synthetic latex polymer market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

