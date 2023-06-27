Groundworks Launches AquaGuard™ Gutter Solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks® , the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced today the launch of AquaGuard™ Gutter Solutions, a patent-pending whole home water management solution that provides protection and peace of mind by quickly moving water away from the home. This groundbreaking gutter system also allows for safer installation and eliminates the time needed for regular cleanup and maintenance costs by decreasing the leaf buildup in gutters that contributes to discoloration of facias and siding. With the addition of AquaGuard Gutter Solutions to its services, Groundworks delivers on the full promise of protecting homes from the impact of water.

“Water mismanagement can have catastrophic effects on the interior and exterior of a home, especially a homes’ foundation,” said Chad Spangler, managing director and product innovation lead at Groundworks. “AquaGuard Gutter Solutions address the issues that traditional gutters do not: the frequent need for clean-up, imperfect siphoning capabilities and bottlenecks that don't allow water to flow away from the home correctly. This revolutionary gutter design is the preventive measure that millions of homes are missing.”

This proprietary solution was developed in response to issues that local Groundworks teams have seen in their over 45 years of success in home foundation and water management across 33 states.

Key features include:

Uniquely Designed Gutter Tip: Prevents water from rolling back to the fascia board, protecting the front of the home from damage.

Prevents water from rolling back to the fascia board, protecting the front of the home from damage. Innovative Wide-Mouth Outlet: Creates a vortex suction that moves water through the AquaGuard system.

Creates a vortex suction that moves water through the AquaGuard system. Slotted Arch Profile Hood : Acts as an effective topper to prevent debris buildup and allow for maximum water flow during downpours.

: Acts as an effective topper to prevent debris buildup and allow for maximum water flow during downpours. Sleek, Seamless Trough : Offers larger 6-inch trough with bottom lip that allows for water to easily flow and stay away from home.

: Offers larger 6-inch trough with bottom lip that allows for water to easily flow and stay away from home. Cutting-Edge Clean-Out Port : Helps keep drains clog-free, allowing for easy maintenance to flush out debris and unavoidable roof particles.

: Helps keep drains clog-free, allowing for easy maintenance to flush out debris and unavoidable roof particles. Superior YardWell Drainage: Enables downspouts to be buried away from the home, protecting the foundation from water intrusion and structural damage.

“Managing water’s impact on a home requires a full solution. After years of referring customers to other gutter companies, we saw a critical need to provide a more effective gutter product that protects the whole house,” said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. “AquaGuard Gutter Solutions is designed with our cutting-edge engineering to provide a water-tight option that does the work for you.”

AquaGuard Gutter Solutions will be installed by trusted, local experts that have decades of experience in water mitigation. The product and service line expansion exemplifies the unprecedented growth of Groundworks in the home services industry.

To learn more about AquaGuard Gutter Solutions, please visit www.Groundworks.com .



About Groundworks®

Groundworks® , headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential solutions including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, local Groundworks Companies have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates in 33 states and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.





