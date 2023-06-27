New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semi-Metallic Gasket Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470902/?utm_source=GNW



Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global semi-metallic gasket market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, general equipment, and electrical equipment markets. The global semi-metallic gasket market is expected to reach an estimated $3.83 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, and growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable products across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Semi-Metallic Gasket Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global semi-metallic gasket market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Semi-Metallic Gasket Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Flange Gaskets

• Sealing Gaskets

• Cylinder Gaskets

• Others



Semi-Metallic Gasket Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• General Equipment

• Electrical Equipment

• Others



Semi-Metallic Gasket Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Semi-Metallic Gasket Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, semi-metallic gasket companies in the global automotive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the semi-metallic gasket companies in the global market profiled in this report include-



• ElringKlinger

• Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

• Trelleborg

• The Flexitallic Group

• Dana

• EnPro Industries

• W. L. Gore and Associates

• Parker Hannifin

• Teadit

• Hamilton Kent

• Calvo Sealing

• Yantai Ishikawa

Semi-Metallic Gasket Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that flange gasket is expected to remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in a variety of applications, such as automotive, general equipment, and electrical equipment industries owing to its heat and oil resistance capability.

• Within this market, automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing demand for high-performance engines and vehicles, and increasing inclination towards sealing and gaskets with low thermal conductivity for manufacturing electric vehicles.

• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization along with increasing automotive production across the region.

Features of the Semi-Metallic Gasket Market

• Market Size Estimates: Semi-metallic gasket market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Semi-metallic gasket market size by various segments, such as by type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Semi-metallic gasket market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by type, application, and regions for the semi-metallic gasket market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the semi-metallic gasket market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

