Jamf's Continued Commitment to Leading Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, proudly announced its participation in the renowned CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This powerful initiative brings together business leaders from various industries to foster a more inclusive workplace environment and drive meaningful change.



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within the workplace. By joining this influential campaign, Jamf demonstrates its ongoing dedication to creating a more equitable and inclusive society while championing a diverse workforce and promoting a culture of belonging.



"As a company committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, we are thrilled to join the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ campaign," said John Strosahl, president and chief operating officer at Jamf. "We firmly believe that diversity is a strength that fuels innovation and creativity. By actively embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace, we can unlock the full potential of our employees."



By signing the CEO Action Pledge, Jamf commits to:

Continuing to cultivate a workplace that supports open dialogue on diversity and inclusion.

Implementing and expanding unconscious bias education and training for employees, aiming to mitigate the impact of bias on decision-making processes.

Sharing best practices and learnings with other companies, driving collaborative efforts to improve diversity and inclusion across industries.

Collaborating with other organizations to develop and implement strategies that address inequities and promote underrepresented groups' advancement.

Cultivating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive network of suppliers and partners to foster economic opportunities for underrepresented communities.



Through its involvement in the campaign, Jamf aims to amplify its efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion. By leveraging the collective power of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Jamf strives to foster positive change within its organization.

