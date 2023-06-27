New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Flake Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470900/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Flake Coating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the glass flake coating market looks promising with opportunities in the marine, oil and gas, chemical, industrial, and construction industries. The global glass flake coating market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-efficient coatings to protect pipelines, tanks, and onshore and offshore infrastructure and growing demand for glass flake coatings to extend life span of products as well as improve performance.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Glass Flake Coating Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass flake coating market by substrate, resin, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Glass Flake Coating Market by Substrate [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Steel

• Concrete



Glass Flake Coating Market by Resin [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Epoxy



Glass Flake Coating Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Marine

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical

• Industrial

• Construction

• Others



Glass Flake Coating Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Flake Coating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass flake coating companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass flake coating companies profiled in this report include-



• AkzoNobel

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• PPG Industries

• Jotun

• The Sherwin- Williams Company

Glass Flake Coating Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that epoxy will remain the largest resin segment over the forecast period because epoxy has a significant use in decorative paints because of its qualities, such as chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, anti-absorption, durability, and tensile strength.

• Oil and gas is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant application of glass flake coatings in the oil and gas sector because it helps in minimizing the impact of corrosion in steel pipes used in crude oil refining.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid expansion of shipbuilding and chemical industries and availability of low-cost labor and manufacturing facilities in China and India.

Features of the Glass Flake Coating Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass flake coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass flake coating market size by various segments, such as by substrate, resin, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass flake coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different substrates, resins, end use industries, and regions for the glass flake coating market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass flake coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass flake coating market size?

Answer: The global glass flake coating market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass flake coating market?

Answer: The global glass flake coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass flake coating market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-efficient coatings to protect pipelines, tanks, and onshore and offshore infrastructure and growing demand for glass flake coatings to extend life span of products as well as improve performance.

Q4. What are the major segments for glass flake coating market?

Answer: The future of the glass flake coating market looks promising with opportunities in the marine, oil and gas, chemical, industrial, and construction industries.

Q5. Who are the key glass flake coating companies?



Answer: Some of the key glass flake coating companies are as follows:

• AkzoNobel

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• PPG Industries

• Jotun

• The Sherwin- Williams Company

Q6. Which glass flake coating segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that epoxy will remain the largest resin segment over the forecast period because epoxy has a significant use in decorative paints because of its qualities, such as chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, anti-absorption, durability, and tensile strength.

Q7. In glass flake coating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the rapid expansion of shipbuilding and chemical industries and availability of low-cost labor and manufacturing facilities in China and India.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global glass flake coating market by substrate (steel and concrete), resin (polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy), end use industry (marine, oil and gas, chemical, industrial, construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to glass flake coating market or related to glass flake coating companies, glass flake coating market size, glass flake coating market share, glass flake coating analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

