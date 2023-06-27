U.S. Triage System Market Booms with a Projected Market Value of US$ 1.86 Billion by 2033: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, demand for triage systems in the U.S. is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2033. The U.S. triage system market reached a size of US$ 205 million in 2022. The valuation of the U.S. triage system market is projected to reach US$ 1.86 billion by 2033-end.



Adoption of wireless technologies is propelling the utilization of real-time location systems (RTLS) in healthcare, enabling providers to track the movement of staff and equipment for improved productivity.

Piedmont Healthcare, for example, implemented RTLS across six hospitals in the United States to effectively locate assets.

Hospitals are expanding their use of RTLS to enhance operational efficiency, patient satisfaction, and asset utilization, resulting in global opportunities for accelerated implementation of triage services. Consequently, the increasing adoption of RTLS paves the path for the growth of the U.S. triage system market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. triage system market stands at a value of US$ 331.4 million in 2023.

Primary care centers account for 64.5% share of the U.S. market.

Demand for digital triage services is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 20.6% through 2033.

“Technological advancements in the healthcare sector are expected to drive significant expansion of the triage system market in the United States. Factors such as widespread adoption of high-end medical technologies and other relevant variables will play a crucial role in influencing market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Implementation of Triage Systems Equipped with Real-time Tracking Capability

Triage system units store real-time data, which helps diagnose diseases at an early stage. In life-threatening circumstances, real-time data and on-time alerts are critical. With the increasing number of injuries caused by accidents, patients expect proper medical services. Triage systems treat patients as per the urgency for medical care, regardless of their rank or nationality and transmit patients' data to healthcare professionals through mobile apps or software.

Tracking real-time data and sending alerts on time to doctors can save lives. Tracking and alerts can also improve the quality and efficiency of treatments.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section profiles the leading companies operating in the U.S. triage system market. It includes an overview of each company, their product portfolio, key financials, recent developments, and strategies. This section also highlights the competitive rivalry among the key players and the market consolidation trends.

Vocera Communications, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd,, eConsult Health Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Infermedica., EIT Health., Allm Inc., Triage Logic., Asymmetrik., Conduent, Seha apps, Accenture PLC. And more

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Accenture PLC and Global Ventures, a UAE-based venture capital firm, partnered to innovate and provide their clients with an edge in their transition to a new normal in the future.

a UAE-based venture capital firm, partnered to innovate and provide their clients with an edge in their transition to a new normal in the future. In December 2020, SEHA Apps introduced Rhythmia HDx v4.0 ultra-high density 3D mapping system. This product allows for ultra-high-density mapping, providing physicians with increased accuracy, precision, and efficiency.

Persistence Market Research’s report on the U.S. triage system market is segmented into solution (triage platforms, services [digital triage, services, telephonic triage services]) and end user (primary care centers, urgent/emergency care centers).

Other Trending Reports:

