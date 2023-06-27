New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Reflective Glass Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470898/?utm_source=GNW



Anti-Reflective Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the anti-reflective glass market looks promising with opportunities in the LCD display, architectural window, front panel display, and electronic display applications. The global anti-reflective glass market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising use of these glasses in various applications, including telecommunication, electronic, eyeglass, automobiles, solar panels, and architectural windows.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Anti-Reflective Glass Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global anti-reflective glass market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Anti-Reflective Glass Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• One-Sided

• Two-Sided



Anti-Reflective Glass Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• LCD Displays

• Architectural Windows

• Front Panel Displays

• Electronic Displays

• Others



Anti-Reflective Glass Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Anti-Reflective Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, anti-reflective glass companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the anti-reflective glass companies profiled in this report include-



• AVIC Sanxin

• Scohott

• Abrisa Technologies

• Saint-Gobain

• EuropeTec Groupe

Anti-Reflective Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that one-sided anti-reflective glass is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to their significant use in optical clarity and transmissions, such as LCD displays and front panel displays.

• Electronic displays are expected to remain the largest end use segment due to the increasing use of anti-reflective glass in the fabrication of semiconductors, flat-panel displays, and smartphones.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the augmenting demand for consumer goods and substantial demand for anti-reflective glass in various end use industries present in the region.

Features of the Anti-Reflective Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Anti-reflective glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Anti-reflective glass market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Anti-reflective glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the anti-reflective glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the anti-reflective glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the anti-reflective glass market size?

Answer: The global anti-reflective glass market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for anti-reflective glass market?

Answer: The global anti-reflective glass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the anti-reflective glass market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising use of anti-reflective glass glass in various applications, including telecommunication, electronic, eyeglass, automobiles, solar panels, and architectural windows.

Q4. What are the major segments for anti-reflective glass market?

Answer: The future of the anti-reflective glass market looks promising with opportunities in the LCD display, architectural window, front panel display, and electronic display applications.

Q5. Who are the key anti-reflective glass companies?



Answer: Some of the key anti-reflective glass companies are as follows:

• AVIC Sanxin

• Scohott

• Abrisa Technologies

• Saint-Gobain

• EuropeTec Groupe

Q6. Which anti-reflective glass segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that one-sided anti-reflective glass is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period due to their significant use in optical clarity and transmissions, such as LCD displays and front panel displays.

Q7. In anti-reflective glass market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the augmenting demand for consumer goods and substantial demand for anti-reflective glass in various end use industries present in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global anti-reflective glass market by product type (one-sided and two-sided), application (LCD displays, architectural windows, front panel displays, electronic displays, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



