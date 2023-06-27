Unbelievable Potential of Insect-Based Protein Nutrition Market: The Future Sustainable Protein Market Set to Soar Past USD 56.73 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Insect Protein market , increasing global population and food demand, growing awareness of the environmental impact of conventional animal agriculture, rising interest in sustainable and alternative protein sources, health-conscious consumer preferences and demand for nutritious food options, shift towards plant-based diets and vegetarian/vegan lifestyles, potential to address food security and sustainability challenges, advancements in insect farming and processing technologies, supportive regulations and policies for insect protein production, are fueling the market's growth.

Insect protein is a type of protein that is derived from insects. Insects are a good source of protein, and they are also a sustainable source of protein. They are high in protein, low in fat, and contain essential amino acids. Insects are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc, and calcium. It is also becoming increasingly popular, and it is now available in various products, such as cricket flour, mealworm powder, and whole insects. Insect protein is a versatile ingredient used in various foods, including snacks, energy bars, and protein shakes.

Mealworms Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Mealworms dominated the global market owing to its high protein content. The species Tenebrio molitor is widely cultivated for its high protein content, ease of farming, and versatility in various food and feed applications. They have a mild flavor and can be processed into different forms, such as whole insects, meals, flour, or protein isolates.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, food and beverage is the leading segment due to the protein demand. In addition, Insect-based products are being incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including protein bars, snacks, baked goods, pasta, and alternative meat products. The growing demand for sustainable and protein-rich food options, coupled with increasing consumer acceptance of insect-based foods, is driving the growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Market Due to the Protein Demand

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on a rich protein diet. The United States and Canada have witnessed increased interest in alternative protein sources, driven by sustainability concerns, rising consumer demand for plant-based options, and a growing focus on health and wellness. The region has seen the emergence of insect protein startups, investment in insect farming technologies, and collaborations between companies and research institutions.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Insect Protein market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Insect Protein.

Key Developments in Insect Protein Market

In March 2023, Protix and Ynsect announced a partnership to build a new insect protein production facility in France.

