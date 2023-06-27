India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Projected to Hit USD 0.78 Billion at a 11.26% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “The Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Deployment (On-Cloud, and On-Premise), By Usage Place (Open Area, Buried, and Fence Mounted), By Type (OST based, and Wired), And, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032.

Market Synopsis:

Increasing R&D investments by public and private organizations to develop innovative and cost-effective secured low-power perimeter intrusion detection and prevention solutions propel the market's growth. Increasing awareness regarding residential and industrial safety & security boosts the market size. Also, the growing digitization across the country and rapid technological advances escalate the market value.

Rapid digitization across the country would drive market growth Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the India perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is poised to garner USD 0.78 BN by 2032, growing at an 11.26% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023-2032).

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Key Players -

Players leading the Indian PIDP system market are.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Tyco International Plc. (Ireland)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Optex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Athena Security Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US)

Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Southwest Microwave (US)

Avon Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Government-launched campaigns like Digital India ensure increased Internet connectivity to make the country digitally empowered in terms of technology, and government initiatives like 'Make in India' encourage the development, manufacturing, and assembling of products made in India by incentivizing dedicated investments into manufacturing, have been influencing the PIDP system market growth.

Additionally, advances in wireless/Bluetooth and BLE detection technologies and sanctioned BLE devices accelerate market shares, offering full security visibility. With the increasing implementation of business-critical network solutions and technology, the demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing. The rising uptake of perimeter intrusion detection solutions in organizations pushes the market valuation.

Scope of the Report - India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 0.78 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 11.26% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of smart technologies which results in easier and faster processes Key Market Dynamics Rise in terrorist activities





Perimeter intrusion detection & prevention (PIDP) are security solutions that protect from unauthorized access to places & property. For security management & physical security measures, perimeter security/perimeter protection systems utilize physical and software technology, including video analytics & management, access control, and various types of sensors like buried and above-ground sensors.

Deploying a customized perimeter security strategy ensures safeguarding people. Historically, PIDP systems have been employed at critical, military, and high-risk infrastructures like cell towers, airports, and gas lines, intending to safeguard people and properties. Today, PIDP security solutions have expanded to residential and commercial premises. Infrastructure facilities also employ perimeter security solutions to protect assets from all types of intrusion risk.

Segments:

The perimeter intrusion detection & prevention market is segmented into types, components, usage places, deployments, verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into host-based and wired & wireless networks. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The usage place segment is sub-segmented into open place, buried, and fence-mounted systems.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into aerospace, government, transportation, industrial, commercial, military & defense, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North, South, East, and West India.

Regional Analysis:

North India dominates the Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market, accounting for a large presence of major industries and the wide adoption of PIDP systems. Besides, the strong presence of major market players and technology development centers boosts the market size, allowing the early adoption of PIDP systems.

The early adopters of innovative networks and enterprises offer a favorable platform for significantly evolving perimeter intrusion detection and prevention. Also, the market penetration of mobile devices, wide adoption of cloud-based security solutions among SMEs & large enterprises, and developments in the IT sector are major factors fostering the regional market growth.

The Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is witnessing huge support from governments for the development & implementation of PIDP systems and various mergers and acquisition activities. Over recent years, Indian Defense Ministry has sanctioned substantial funding for strengthening the perimeter in Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast, and several other vulnerable areas to bridge the security gaps.

Also, the rise of technology start-ups is a major driver for this steep growth in the region. West Indian region also holds a considerable share in the Indian perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market. The rapid increase in IT infrastructure, which requires unified security solutions, influences the market growth in this region. Rapidly transforming infrastructures with smart solutions and increasing cyber-attacks substantiate the regional market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Fiercely competitive, the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future.

Industry players strive to deliver critical new capabilities to IoT-dependent environments where high Wi-Fi usage increases cybersecurity threats. They develop their wireless PID&P systems, integrating Bluetooth & BLE and Wi-Fi security. Integrating intrusion prevention within a single wireless system enables low-energy Bluetooth intrusion prevention (BIPS) detection capabilities.

For instance, on Oct. 13, 2022, Moxa Americas, a leading provider of industrial automation, computing, and networking solutions, launched industrial intrusion detection systems (IDS/IPS), MXsecurity, on its all-in-one secure routers to protect critical infrastructure. The MXsecurity industrial security management software comes with advanced cybersecurity and purpose-built management solutions. The EDR-G9010 Series is an all-in-one secure router with firewall/NAT/VPN/switch functionality.

