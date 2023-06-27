New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470897/?utm_source=GNW



Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the anti-fingerprint coating market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer good, building and construction, automotive, and stainless steel applications. The global anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to reach an estimated $1,043.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for these coatings in the automotive, building, consumer goods, and solar panel industries, increasing need for clear display screens, and growing requirement for coating in ceramic sanitary ware application.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global anti-fingerprint coating market by technology, application, and region, as follows:



Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market by Technology [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Vacuum Deposition

• Sol-Gel

• Others



Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Goods

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Stainless Steel

• Others



Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Anti-Fingerprint Coating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, anti-fingerprint coating companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the anti-fingerprint coating companies profiled in this report include-



• AGC

• Taiwan Fluoro Technology

• Cytonix

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Daikin Industries

Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that vacuum deposition will remain the larger technology segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of this technique in the construction, consumer goods, and automotive industries to enhance the product’s optical quality and visual clarity.

• Building and construction is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing usage of architectural glass in buildings for light transmission, refraction, and absorption.

• North America will remain the largest region due to increasing disposable income, expanding construction and automotive industries, and enormous demand for products, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable in the region.

Features of the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

• Market Size Estimates: Anti-fingerprint coating market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Anti-fingerprint coating market size by various segments, such as by technology, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Anti-fingerprint coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technologies, applications, and regions for the anti-fingerprint coating market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the anti-fingerprint coating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the anti-fingerprint coating market size?

Answer: The global anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to reach an estimated $1,043.1 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for anti-fingerprint coating market?

Answer: The global anti-fingerprint coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the anti-fingerprint coating market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in the automotive, building, consumer goods, and solar panel industries, increasing need for clear display screens, and growing requirement for coating in ceramic sanitary ware application.

Q4. What are the major segments for anti-fingerprint coating market?

Answer: The future of the anti-fingerprint coating market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer good, building and construction, automotive, and stainless steel applications.

Q5. Who are the key anti-fingerprint coating companies?



Answer: Some of the key anti-fingerprint coating companies are as follows:

• AGC

• Taiwan Fluoro Technology

• Cytonix

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Daikin Industries

Q6. Which anti-fingerprint coating segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that vacuum deposition will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of this technique in the construction, consumer goods, and automotive industries to enhance the product’s optical quality and visual clarity.

Q7. In anti-fingerprint coating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to increasing disposable income, expanding construction and automotive industries, and enormous demand for products, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global anti-fingerprint coating market by technology (vacuum deposition, sol-gel, and others), application (consumer goods, building and construction, automotive, stainless steel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to anti-fingerprint coating market or related to anti-fingerprint coating companies, anti-fingerprint coating market size, anti-fingerprint coating market share, anti-fingerprint coating analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

