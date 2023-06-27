New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monofilament Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470895/?utm_source=GNW



Monofilament Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the monofilament market looks promising with opportunities in the fishing & agriculture, medical, textile, automotive, wastewater treatment, and consumer good applications. The global monofilament market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing production of fish and other seafood, growing expenditure on animal food for protein across the globe, and escalating demand of monofilament in apparel and textile industries.



Monofilament Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global monofilament market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Monofilament Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Polyolefin



Monofilament Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Fishing & Agriculture

• Medical

• Textile

• Automotive

• Wastewater Treatment

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Monofilament Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Monofilament Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, monofilament companies cater gto increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the monofilament companies profiled in this report include-



• NYCOA

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• Polymer Industries

• Albany International

• Zeus Industrial

Monofilament Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that nylon will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period as it ensures excellent tensile strength and elasticity.

• Fishing & agriculture is expected to remain the largest application segment due to expansion of the fishing industry and increasing demand for fish foods in the developed and developing countries.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing fish production and other seafood along with increasing demand for monofilament in the commercial and technical textile industries in this region.

Features of the Monofilament Market

• Market Size Estimates: Monofilament market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Monofilament market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Monofilament market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the monofilament market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the monofilament market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the monofilament market size?

Answer: The global monofilament market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for monofilament market?

Answer: The global monofilament market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the monofilament market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing production of fish and other seafood, growing expenditure on animal food for protein across the globe, and escalating demand for monofilament in apparel and textile industries.

Q4. What are the major segments for monofilament market?

Answer: The future of the monofilament market looks promising with opportunities in the fishing & agriculture, medical, textile, automotive, wastewater treatment, and consumer good applications.

Q5. Who are the key monofilament companies?



Q6. Which monofilament segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that nylon will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period as it ensures excellent tensile strength and elasticity.

Q7. In monofilament market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing fish production and other seafood along with increasing demand for monofilament in the commercial and technical textile industries in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global monofilament market by product type (nylon, polyester, and polyolefin), application (fishing & agriculture, medical, textile, automotive, wastewater treatment, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



