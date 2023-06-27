New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coated Paper Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470893/?utm_source=GNW



Coated Paper Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the coated paper market looks promising with opportunities in the printing, and packaging & labeling applications. The global coated paper market is expected to reach an estimated $55.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for advertising and packaging in different industries, significantly growing internet trade and e-commerce industry, and the emergence of bio-degradable packaging solutions across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Coated Paper Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global coated paper market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Coated Paper Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Mechanical

• Woodfree



Coated Paper Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Printing

• Packaging & Labeling

• Others



Coated Paper Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Coated Paper Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, coated paper companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the coated paper companies profiled in this report include-



• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Asia Pulp & Paper Co.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Nippon Paper Industries Co.

• Michelman

• BASF SE

• Imersys

Coated Paper Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that mechanical will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of coated paper in magazines, catalogs, inserts, and decorative pages as it possesses the ability to enhance the ink holdout feature while reducing ink usage and delivering better prints and images.

• Packaging & labeling is expected to remain the largest segment due to significantly growing e-commerce industry and growing demand for flexible packaging in the food, medical, and cosmetic industries.

• North America will remain the largest region due to presence of several leading manufacturers that results in the large-scale production of coated paper in the region.

Features of the Coated Paper Market

• Market Size Estimates: Coated paper market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Coated paper market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Coated paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the coated paper market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the coated paper market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the coated paper market size?

Answer: The global coated paper market is expected to reach an estimated $55.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for coated paper market?

Answer: The global coated paper market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the coated paper market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for advertising and packaging in different industries, significantly growing internet trade and e-commerce industry, and the emergence of bio-degradable packaging solutions across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for coated paper market?

Answer: The future of the coated paper market looks promising with opportunities in the printing, and packaging & labeling applications.

Q5. Who are the key coated paper companies?



Answer: Some of the key coated paper companies are as follows:

Q6. Which coated paper segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that mechanical will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of coated paper in magazines, catalogs, inserts, and decorative pages as it possesses the ability to enhance the ink holdout feature while reducing ink usage and delivering better prints and images.

Q7. In coated paper market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of several leading manufacturers, resulting in the large-scale production of coated paper in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global coated paper market by product type (mechanical and woodfree), application (printing, packaging & labeling, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



