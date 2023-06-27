New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prebiotics in the Global Food Additive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470892/?utm_source=GNW



Prebiotics in the Food Additive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of prebiotics in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in the bakery & confectionery, beverage, convenience food, dairy & frozen dessert, and spice, condiment, sauce & dressing applications. The global food additive market in terms of prebiotics usage is expected to reach an estimated $14.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are changing lifestyle pattern, growing consumption of packaged foods, and increasing inclination towards nutraceutical and cleaned-label products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Prebiotics in the Food Additive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for prebiotics in the global food additive market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Prebiotics in Food Additive Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Inulin

• Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS)

• Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

• Others



Prebiotics in Food Additive Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Convenience Foods

• Dairy & Frozen Desserts

• Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings

• Others



Prebiotics in Food Additive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Prebiotics Companies in the Food Additive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, prebiotics companies in the food additive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prebiotics companies in the global food additive market profiled in this report include-



• Jarrow Formulas

• Cargill

• Clasado

• Kraft Foods Group

• Cosucra Group Warcoing

• Stonyfield Farm

• Nexira

• BENEO-Orafti SA

• Roquette America

Prebiotics in the Food Additive Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to a growing number of health conscious consumers and rising demand for low-calorie foods across the globe.

• Bakery & confectionery is expected to remain the largest application segment due to increasing application of prebiotics in various products, such as bread, cookies, and snacks, as these are high in carbohydrates and low in fiber.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to its high population and changing consumption pattern, which are encouraging the growth and consumption of processed products in the region.

Features of Prebiotics in the Food Additive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Prebiotics in the global food additive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Prebiotics in the global food additive market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Prebiotics in the global food additive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the prebiotics in food additive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prebiotics in food additive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the food additive market size in terms of prebiotics usage?

Answer: The global food additive market in terms of prebiotics is expected to reach an estimated $14.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for prebiotics in the food additive market?

Answer: The global food additive market in terms of prebiotics is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of prebiotics in the food additive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are changing lifestyle pattern, growing consumption of packaged foods, and increasing inclination towards nutraceutical and cleaned-label products.

Q4. What are the major segments for prebiotics in the food additive market?

Answer: The future of prebiotics in the global food additive market looks promising with opportunities in the bakery &confectionery, beverage, convenience food, dairy & frozen dessert, and spice, condiment, sauce & dressing markets.

Q5. Who are the key prebiotics in the food additives companies?



Answer: Some of the key prebiotics in food additives companies are as follows:

• Jarrow Formulas

• Cargill

• Clasado

• Kraft Foods Group

• Cosucra Group Warcoing

• Stonyfield Farm

• Nexira

• BENEO-Orafti SA

• Roquette America

Q6. Which prebiotics in food additives segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecast that fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to a growing number of health conscious consumers and rising demand for low-calorie foods across the globe.

Q7. In prebiotics in food additive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to its high population and changing consumption pattern, which are encouraging the growth and consumption of processed products in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for prebiotics in the global food additive market by product type (inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), and others), application (bakery &confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and spices, condiments, sauces & dressings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to prebiotics in the global food additive market or related to prebiotics in the global food additive companies, prebiotics in the global food additive market size, prebiotics in the global food additive market share, prebiotics in the global food additive analysis, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________