Sodexo Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.

Gaithersburg, MD, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, global food and facilities management leader, today announced that it is a winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations.

One of 10 suppliers to receive the award this year, Sodexo was recognized for its support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, ability to drive value through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs. Sodexo has been a Premier contracted supplier in Environmental Services, Facilities Management, Patient Transportation, and Healthcare Technology Management since 2019.

“Sodexo’s partnership with Premier is a game-changer for many of our clients,” said Daryl Stilley, Vice President of GPOStrategy, Sodexo Healthcare. “We’re proud of the work we do, via Premier’s network, to increase efficiencies, transform supply management, and further enable health systems to provide high-quality care.”

“Sodexo supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. “Given the current economic times and post-pandemic supply chain challenges, we’re honored to recognize Sodexo as a Supplier Horizon Award recipient.”

The Supplier Horizon Award was formally presented to Sodexo on June 21, 2023, at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition.



About Sodexo North America

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

