DemandScience Products Win Five Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius and Two Top Performer Awards from SourceForge and SlashDot

DANVERS, MA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced its products have won seven new awards from TrustRadius, SourceForge and SlashDot, leading research and review platforms where business leaders find and select the right solutions for their needs.

“Winning these awards validates that we are providing B2B marketing and sales organizations with solutions that deliver the ROI they need, the features they want, and the customer experiences they deserve,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We’re very proud to be valued by users for delivering accurate data and solving their demand generation challenges.”

Each award is based entirely on peer reviews and customer sentiment. The accolades include:

Five 2023 Top Rated awards from TrustRadius for the company’s Content Syndication, ABM Display, and B2B Intent Data products.

“DemandScience has won five 2023 Top Rated Awards across the Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Content Experience, Content Marketing, and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) categories,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Products that earn TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have excellent customer satisfaction and proven credibility amongst reviewers. Visit here to read verified customer reviews of DemandScience on the TrustRadius platform.

Two Spring 2023 Top Performer awards from SourceForge and SlashDot for Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s B2B marketing and sales prospecting tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists. Top Performer award winners receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10 percent of favorably reviewed products.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Spring 2023 Top Performers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “DemandScience showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews.” SourceForge also powers the SlashDot business software and services directory.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software business software and services directory.