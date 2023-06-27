HHM HOTELS DEBUTS ECHELON LUXURY & LIFESTYLE

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels, one of the nation’s leading real estate and hospitality management companies, announces the arrival of Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle, the newly-formed business division bringing 30 years of proven hospitality excellence to support independent owners and investors in driving maximum revenue, value, and optimal profitability for independent and independent-inspired brands. From selecting a destination, be it urban or resort, to dining at one of their signature restaurants to the fondest farewells – Echelon leverages consumer insights and preferences to deliver best-in-class service while creating guest loyalty which allows for the highest-possible margins for owners. Of the 240 hotels managed by HHM Hotels, Echelon represents 50-plus hotels and resorts across the country.

“Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle showcases the refined business capabilities that we have offered as a management company in the independent space for 15-plus years,” says Naveen Kakarla, President & CEO of HHM Hotels. “With the growing popularity of independent hotels and resorts, we provide travelers with a more unique experience, while focusing on business development for owners and investors.”

Notable independent brands within Echelon’s portfolio of sophisticated properties include Philadelphia’s only Forbes five-star independent hotel, The Rittenhouse, Dallas’ iconic, The Joule, The Envoy Hotel in Boston’s trendy Seaport district, and the ever-so-picturesque, Sanctuary Beach Resort in Monterey Bay — which are all recognized as leaders in their respective markets.

At its core, Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle's operational edge is driving bookings and direct business for owners through omnichannel distribution initiatives hyper-focused on maximum penetrations within the widest range of consumer markets. Echelon is centered around a suite of highly-experienced creative divisions and in-house studios whose impact encompasses the entire arena of hospitality and lifestyle services. The Culinary Studio by Echelon develops 360-degree food-and-beverage programs, while its Creative Studio develops full-service creative and branding services including messaging for style guides, photography, and OS&E sourcing and development.

Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle believes in the power and strength of independent hotels – and their owners – to become true place-makers within their communities. Their properties reflect the landscapes around them, with locally-influenced design, amenities, and leisure venues — along with destination insights from insider-like hotel team members. Uniquely positioned to serve every traveler’s profile – from business to leisure, and everything in-between – “our hotels and resorts engage guests with meaningful experiences at every touchpoint,” says Kakarla.

“We deliver investor returns while still focusing on innovation and flexibility. Our dedicated team of experienced operators, marketing professionals, and project management teams provide a full spectrum of services,” says Kakarla. “They’re fully focused on value-creation while pushing excellence in the independent space.”

For more than 30 years, HHM Hotels has cultivated a corporate culture rich in respect for employee growth, empowerment, and loyalty — which has allowed us to become true leaders in the independent hospitality marketplace. This commitment to our team members directly extends to our investor clients and property portfolio — whose own commitment to excellence directly reaches the consumer.

The mission of Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle is simple: to help the highest-end hotel owners and investors achieve their peak potential.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 240 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 30 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

###